(Adds Bonanza Creek, Midstates Petroleum, Linn Energy; Updates EXCO Resources)
Oct 26 U.S. energy companies that hold nearly a third of the industry's total
reserve-based loans have so far reported a net fall of nearly 3 percent, or roughly $1.03 billion, in
credit lines.
This could be a sign that banks are relaxing covenants to avoid technical defaults, while
underscoring the successful steps taken by the energy companies to keep credit lines secure.
"It looks generally to me like it's sort of kick-the-can-down-the-road approach that's being taken at
this point, but that really just pushes the day of reckoning into sort of the first quarter of next
year," Halliburton Chief Executive Dave Lesar said last week.
Jefferies had a more conservative estimate for loan cuts.
Lenders have only trimmed a total $450 million from the borrowing bases of some two dozen public oil
companies, about 2 percent of the capital available under their reloadable credit facilities, the
investment banking firm said in a recent report.
Banks typically review credit lines twice a year for smaller oil and gas companies with loans tied to
reserves. Mainly small independents are subject to these redeterminations, but big producers with
investment grade ratings normally are not as they have longer-term credits unsecured by reserves,
according to filings.
Below is a summary of filings and comments independent U.S. oil and gas producers have made since
Aug. 1 about whether banks have or will amend their credit lines due to falling oil prices.
Data below show reserve base lending (RBL) lines both before and after the latest redeterminations,
in millions of dollars unless otherwise noted.
FALL RESETS BEING INCREASED, CUT, OR MAINTAINED:
Company RIC RBL - RBL - RBL - Date Link Primary
Before After Change Disclos Operations
ed
Linn Energy LLC LINE.O $4,025 $3,600 ($425) 21-Oct Oil and gas
SM Energy Co SM.N $2,400 $2,000 ($400) 07-Oct Oil&Gas
EXCO Resources Inc XCO.N $600 $375 ($225) 20-Oct Mostly gas
Unit Corp UNT.N $725 $550 ($175) 06-Oct Oil&Gas
Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.N $1,695 $1,525 ($170) 06-Oct Mostly oil
W&T Offshore WTI.N $600 $500 ($100) 15-May Oil&Gas
Emerald Oil Inc EOX.N $200 $120 ($80) 12-Oct Mostly oil
Bonanza Creek BCEI.N $550 $475 ($75) 20-Oct Mostly oil
Energy Inc
Halcon Resources HK.N $900 $850 ($50) 27-Aug Mostly oil
Corp
Goodrich Petroleum GDP.N $105 $75 ($30) 25-Sep Mostly oil
Resolute Energy REN.N $180 $165 ($15) 08-Oct Mostly oil
Corp
Escalera Resources ESCR $50 $44 ($6) 03-Aug Oil&Gas
Co
Abraxas Petroleum AXAS.O $165 $165 $0 03-Sep Oil&Gas
Corp
Approach Resources AREX.O $450 $450 $0 25-Sep Mostly oil
Inc
Atlas Resource ARP.N $750 $750 $0 27-Jul Mostly gas
Partners LP
Bill Barrett Corp BBG.N $375 $375 $0 28-Sep Oil&Gas
Chesapeake Energy CHK.N $4,000 $4,000 $0 30-Sep Mostly gas
Gastar Exploration GST.A $200 $200 $0 31-Aug Mostly oil
PDC Energy Inc PDCE.O $700 $700 $0 01-Oct Oil&Gas
Rex Energy Corp REXX.O $350 $350 $0 09-Sep Oil&Gas
Whiting Petroleum WLL.N $3,500 $3,500 $0 09-Sep Oil&Gas
Corp
Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N $250 $300 $50 07-Oct Mostly oil
Gran Tierra Energy GTE.TO $150 $200 $50 21-Sep Oil&Gas
Inc
RSP Permian Inc RSPP.N $500 $600 $100 25-Aug Mostly oil
EV Energy Partners EVEP.O $500 $625 $125 08-Oct Oil&Gas
LP
Gulfport Energy GPOR.O $575 $700 $125 08-Sep Oil&Gas
Corp
Memorial Resource MRD.O $725 $1,000 $275 21-Sep Mostly gas
Development Corp
Energy XXI Ltd EXXI.O $500 $500 * 10-Sep Mostly oil
Laredo Petroleum LPI.N $1,250 $1,250 * 06-Aug Oil&Gas
Inc
Midstates Petroleum MPO.N $252 n/a * 20-Oct Mostly natgas
Co Inc
Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N $3,400 $3,400 ** 08-Sep Mostly gas
Corp
Comstock Resources CRK.N $675 $675 ** 06-Mar Mostly oil
Range Resources RRC.N $3,000 $3,000 ** 08-Sep Mostly gas
Corp
PostRock Energy PSTR.PK $76 n/a *** 05-Aug Mostly gas
Corp
TOTAL $34,373 $33,019 ($1,026)
* Company has said it expects borrowing base to be maintained.
** Company has said it does not have a semi-annual review this fall.
*** Company has said it expects a reduction in borrowing base.
