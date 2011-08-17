HOUSTON Aug 17 A 2-by-30-foot (0.7 by 9.144 metre) sheen spotted at BP Plc's (BP.L) Thunder Horse oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico has not impacted operations, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
BP spokesman Daren Beaudo declined to comment further on the National Response Center website's report of an oil and water spill Tuesday. The report said the release was stopped and a treatment system adjusted.
"Operations at Thunder Horse are normal," said Beaudo. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Next In Oil report
Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
BRIEF-CPUC begins proceeding to determine Aliso Canyon facility future
Feb 9 California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC):