Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse unit considering Chapter 11 filing
TOKYO, Feb 24 Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
OTTAWA Nov 26 Global demand for crude is growing so strongly that the world needs "every single drop of Canadian oil," the International Energy Agency's chief economist said on Monday, playing down fears that Canadian exports could be hit by growing U.S. production.
Fatih Birol told reporters that even if U.S. output rose as much as the agency is forecasting, the country would still need to import four million barrels per day and Canada was an obvious supplier.
In its annual forecast this month, the IEA said the United States could come close to energy self-sufficiency by 2035. Canada is the single largest supplier of energy to the United States, sending around 2 million barrels a day to its neighbor.
SYDNEY, Feb 24 London copper prices found modest support on Friday after a big fall overnight amid fresh doubts over Chinese demand and some upward movement in the U.S. dollar.
