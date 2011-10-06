HOUSTON Oct 6 Firefighters on Thursday battled
a grassfire pushed by strong winds near the Cushing, Oklahoma,
oil storage hub, emergency officials said.
"It's probably three or four miles (5-6 km) south and
east," said Payne County Emergency Manager Bob Noltensmeyer
said. "But we've got 30-plus mile-an-hour (50 kph) winds out of
the southeast, and it's been gusting higher than that."
Six fire departments were on the scene and National Guard
helicopters had been called in to drop water, Noltensmeyer
said.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols)