HOUSTON Oct 6 Firefighters on Thursday battled a grassfire pushed by strong winds near the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil storage hub, emergency officials said.

"It's probably three or four miles (5-6 km) south and east," said Payne County Emergency Manager Bob Noltensmeyer said. "But we've got 30-plus mile-an-hour (50 kph) winds out of the southeast, and it's been gusting higher than that."

Six fire departments were on the scene and National Guard helicopters had been called in to drop water, Noltensmeyer said. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols)