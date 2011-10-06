* Fire 3-4 miles (5-6.5 km) southeast of NYMEX delivery hub

* Winds of 30 miles an hour (48 km per hour) pushing it

* Six fire departments, helicopters on scene (Adds details, quotes)

HOUSTON, Oct 6 Firefighters on Thursday battled a grassfire pushed by strong winds near the Cushing, Oklahoma U.S. oil storage hub, emergency officials said.

"It's probably three or four miles south and east," said Payne County Emergency Manager Bob Noltensmeyer said. "But we've got 30-plus mile-an-hour winds out of the southeast, and it's been gusting higher than that."

The fire, the first this wildfire season to pose a serious threat to oil tanks at Cushing, started before noon and was still burning four hours later, Noltensmeyer said.

The wildfire had destroyed one structure in its path, an Oklahoma City TV station said. No injuries had been reported. Noltensmeyer said the cause had not been determined.

Six fire departments were on the scene and National Guard helicopters had been called in to drop water, Noltensmeyer said.

Cushing, delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange futures contract, has 60 million barrels of oil storage capacity and is about half full, said Abudi Zein, a spokesman for Genscape, which monitors the site. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Kristen Hays and Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)