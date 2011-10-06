* Fire 3-4 miles (5-6.5 km) southeast of NYMEX delivery hub
* Winds of 30 miles an hour (48 km per hour) pushing it
* Six fire departments, helicopters on scene
(Adds details, quotes)
HOUSTON, Oct 6 Firefighters on Thursday battled
a grassfire pushed by strong winds near the Cushing, Oklahoma
U.S. oil storage hub, emergency officials said.
"It's probably three or four miles south and east," said
Payne County Emergency Manager Bob Noltensmeyer said. "But
we've got 30-plus mile-an-hour winds out of the southeast, and
it's been gusting higher than that."
The fire, the first this wildfire season to pose a serious
threat to oil tanks at Cushing, started before noon and was
still burning four hours later, Noltensmeyer said.
The wildfire had destroyed one structure in its path, an
Oklahoma City TV station said. No injuries had been reported.
Noltensmeyer said the cause had not been determined.
Six fire departments were on the scene and National Guard
helicopters had been called in to drop water, Noltensmeyer
said.
Cushing, delivery point for the New York Mercantile
Exchange futures contract, has 60 million barrels of oil
storage capacity and is about half full, said Abudi Zein, a
spokesman for Genscape, which monitors the site.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Kristen Hays and
Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)