The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to release a report in
late October that will help assess whether domestic gasoline
prices would rise if Congress or the Obama administration lifted
the 40-year ban on crude oil exports.
The report by the Energy Information Administration, the
statistics arm of the DOE, is highly anticipated by analysts and
politicians because recent reports from think tanks on lifting
the ban have been funded at least indirectly by energy companies
and others that have a stake in the debate on reversing the
trade restriction.
Congress mandated the oil export ban following the Arab oil
embargo of the 1970s, which sent shock waves through energy
markets and helped raise fears of shortages.
After the Nov. 4 U.S. elections, many analysts expect both
the White House and Congress to mull options for relaxing the
ban, although a full reversal is not expected this year or next.
EIA chief Adam Sieminski has hinted at what the report might
say, telling Platts Energy Week that "exports might not have
that much of an impact on gasoline," he said.
A March report by the U.S. Congressional Research Service
said the effect on fuel prices could be mixed and differ by
region, but did not give specific predictions on gasoline
prices.
The following are summaries of major reports on effects of
lifting the export ban, all concluding that gasoline prices
would fall.
RESOURCES FOR THE FUTURE
Resources for the Future, a nonprofit energy and environment
research group, concluded early in 2014 that U.S. gasoline
prices would fall by about 2 to 7 cents a gallon if exports were
allowed. The report, "Crude Behavior: How Lifting the Export Ban
Reduces Gasoline Prices in the United States," concluded that
lifting the ban would help global refiners process the type of
oil they are configured for, which could help lower prices here
and abroad.
But the report, which can be seen here bit.ly/1vw9btv
, concluded that lifting the ban could have side effects,
including a potential rise in greenhouse gas emissions.
The RFF report was supported by general funds at the group
from a mix of foundations and companies, including Royal Dutch
Shell and ConocoPhillips.
ICF/API
On March 31 a report by consultants ICF International and
EnSys Energy concluded gasoline prices would fall as much as 2.3
cents a gallon, and that consumers could save up to $5.8 billion
per year from 2015 to 2035. The report, paid for by the American
Petroleum Institute, the energy lobbyist group, can be seen here
bit.ly/1vXE22k .
IHS
On May 29, an IHS report, "U.S. Crude Oil Export Decision:
Assessing the Impact of the Export Ban and Free Trade on the
U.S. Economy," said gasoline prices could fall 8 to 12 cents per
gallon if the ban were lifted, saving U.S. consumers some $265
billion between 2016 and 2030.
The report was funded by energy companies including Exxon
Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron. It can be
seen here www.ihs.com/crudeoilexport .
BROOKINGS INSTITUTION
A Sept. 9 report by Brookings and NERA Economic Consulting,
"Changing Markets: Economic Opportunities from Lifting the U.S.
Ban on Crude Oil Exports," said gasoline prices could fall about
9 cents a gallon for about five years and the drop could hit 12
cents if U.S. crude supplies are larger than predicted.
The report, supported with general funds at Brookings from a
wide range of donors and companies, can be seen here bit.ly/1sbTzbZ
.
ASPEN INSTITUTE
On Oct. 14 the Aspen Institute and the MAPI Foundation, the
research group of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity
and Innovation, issued a report that said gasoline prices could
fall between 3 and 5 cents a gallon by 2016, and between 8 and 9
cents by 2025.
The report, called "Lifting the Crude Oil Export Ban: The
Impact on U.S. Manufacturing," can be seen here bit.ly/1x0GdPJ
.
GAO
On Oct. 20, a U.S. Government Accountability Office report
reviewed four studies and concluded that consumers could save on
gasoline bills if the ban was lifted, though such a move could
raise environmental risks.
