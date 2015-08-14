(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Anna Driver and Terry Wade
HOUSTON Aug 14 A renewed slide in crude prices
is having the effect U.S. energy sector dealmakers and private
equity managers have been looking for: oil companies are now
returning calls from potential buyers.
Throughout much of the crude market rout that started in
mid-2014 oil firms could rely on generous capital markets
investors betting on a quick recovery in prices, which made any
asset sales look unattractive. But since crude prices began
tanking again in early July after a partial three-month
recovery, oil firms have finally started to feel the squeeze.
A torrent of $44 billion in high-yield debt and share sales
in the first half of this year has slowed to a trickle with oil
now at just above $42 a barrel, 30 percent below its June levels
and 60 percent down from June 2014, and a more
pessimistic view taking hold that global oversupply could keep
oil cheap for years.
The number of high-yield bond and share issues has tumbled
more than two-thirds from levels seen in May, Thomson Reuters
data show. (link.reuters.com/fyf45w)
That opens up opportunities for deep-pocketed private equity
firms to push for restructuring or buy assets as many oil
companies need cash to replenish banks' slimmed-down lending
facilities, service their bonds and finance drilling of new
wells to keep pumping oil and sustain cash flow.
"The capital markets showed up in force in the first quarter
much to everyone's surprise," said Carl Tricoli, managing
partner at Denham Capital, a private equity fund in Houston.
"It didn't solve people's problems, so now when you roll to
2016 ...there will be an opportunity for private equity-backed
companies with plenty of capital in place to go out and start
buying."
On Monday, shale producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp.
said it would get an unnamed private equity fund to pay
for up to $430 million of drilling work in Ohio in return for
rights to the land.
Dealmakers say potential sellers of oilfield assets are now
discussing bids they would have rejected a few months ago while
the changed outlook for oil allows buyers to adjust bids down.
"I've had two deals impacted by the $55 to $45 dollar (a
barrel) shift," said Steve Tredennick, a partner at the Paul
Hastings law firm in Houston. "It was enough of a change, and
enough of a psychological change, that on the buy side, you
simply had to reprice."
DEEP-POCKETED AND PATIENT
While crude's retreat means more pain for oilfield
companies, private equity firms, with their high risk tolerance
and longer investment horizon, are prepared to make deals that
may take years to pay off.
Optimists believe in the longer run oil prices will return
to around $100 a barrel thanks to new demand fueled by a growing
middle class in the developing world.
Natural resources-focused private equity funds raised about
$28 billion in the first half of the year, compared with $20
billion in all of 2014, according to market research firm
Preqin.
Much of that capital has yet to be invested by the likes of
the Blackstone Group, EnCap Investments LP, Quantum
Energy Partners and NGP Energy Capital Management and new money
keeps coming.
For example, Boston-based ArcLight Capital Partners LLC on
July 29 closed a $5.6 billion energy fund.
Some deals are already going through.
Last week, Intervale Capital, a private equity fund that
specializes in oil and gas, said a company it backed was buying
Odessa Packer Services, which works on wells in the Permian
Basin of Texas.
Dan Revers, managing partner and co-founder of ArcLight,
expects more deals "relatively soon."
"I think you will see opportunities to acquire acreage,
acquire production, perhaps even come in and acquire companies,"
he said.
Highly indebted companies are the most likely targets.
They need to keep spending to maintain production so they
have revenue to service their debts at a time when lower prices
have reduced cashflows. Simmons & Co analysts this week
estimated that the North American oil and gas companies they
follow would face a $45 billion shortfall next year even with
crude at $60 a barrel.
Private equity cash can help plug that hole, but it comes at
a steep price.
For example, a unit of American Energy Partners LP, a firm
set up by former Chesapeake Energy Corp CEO Aubrey
McClendon, in June swapped $336 million in senior 9 percent
notes for shorter-term debt at 12 percent and essentially no
restrictive covenants. That was contingent on a renewal of its
credit facility and a $100 million injection from Texas private
equity firm the Energy and Minerals Group.
Some people involved in deals also talk about "aggressive
structures" where alternative financing gets wrapped into a bank
lending facility at a 50 percent premium.
Still, cash alone is not a guarantee of success.
In March, oil and gas producer Linn Energy LLC
secured $1 billion from private equity firm Quantum. Two weeks
ago, as available cash dwindled, Linn scrapped payouts to
investors and its stock fell 15 percent.
Bill Conway, co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a giant in
alternative funding, struck a cautious tone when presenting the
group's second quarter results on July 29.
"I would say, this is a good time to be careful when it
comes to investing in energy."
(Additional reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Davide Scigliuzzo;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)