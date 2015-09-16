By Anna Driver and Swetha Gopinath
| HOUSTON, Sept 16
HOUSTON, Sept 16 Easy money, super-sized frack
jobs, and desperate drillers offering deep discounts to oil
producers - all three have been credited for sustaining U.S.
crude output during the worst price slump in six years.
Now there appears to be a new factor in the mix: old
vertical wells that can quickly be drilled, injected with water
or fracked for a second time to increase production at low cost.
Overshadowed by the fracking boom that delivered record oil
and gas volumes, vertical wells are making a comeback as
investors and producers shift focus away from production growth
to capital discipline in the downturn.
"It makes more sense to develop vertical wells in a lower
price environment because they are not growth plays but they are
a very strong cash flow asset," said Benjamin Shattuck,
principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie. "They are going to give you
that cash flow that you need today."
It is too soon to know how big the long-term supply impact
of this trend will be, but there are tens of thousands of older
U.S. wells and companies say paying more attention to them is
already bringing extra barrels.
The industry's ability to find some workaround every time
prices seem too low to keep pumping explains in part why 15
months into the downturn U.S. output stays near highs of around
9 million barrels a day and the government forecasts only modest
declines through mid-2016.
Squeezing crude from shallow mature fields allows the shale
companies to produce more at a lower cost. They can use less
powerful rigs that are cheaper to rent and shorter wells can be
bored and brought into production in as few as 10 days, whereas
a big horizontal well would normally take a month or more to
complete. (Graphic:reut.rs/1F0FfMA)
A simple vertical well can be drilled or refracked for
around $1 million. Wells with about 10,000 feet of horizontal
drilling cost from $5 million to $9 million even at discounts
available during the downturn, company presentations show.
'LOW-HANGING FRUIT'
In meetings with investors last week, Noble Energy Inc
, Devon Energy Corp, and Apache Corp all
devoted more attention to mature oilfields and vertical wells
that had been overlooked when prices were high and companies
focused on pumping more and faster.
According to Baker Hughes, the North American vertical rig
count rose 20 percent to 120 from early June to September 4,
while the horizontal rig count slipped 2 percent to 659.
John Christmann, Apache's chief executive, last week spoke
of one of the company's so-called legacy oilfields in the
Permian Basin in Texas that has infrastructure in place and both
horizontal and vertical wells.
"We've got a lot of low-hanging fruit in terms of little
quick projects you can do and get your money back in six or
seven weeks and add significant barrels," Christmann told the
Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.
If prices stay low, Apache will probably invest more in the
field, the executive said. That field has produced 77,000
barrels of oil equivalent a day so far this year, or about 27
percent of the company's total North America output.
Noble Energy said it would produce more than expected this
quarter, helped by output from vertical wells in its fields in
Colorado.
Devon, a shale drilling pioneer, is reviving older wells in
North Texas with refracking, a process that costs far less than
blasting water and sand into a horizontal well miles below the
ground.
"Even in a mature area like this, there's upside our
technical teams are looking at," Devon CEO Dave Hager told
investors last week.
Devon said it has refracked 150 vertical wells and is
testing the technology on older horizontal ones, where the
process is less predictable.
Oil services giant Halliburton, which provides technology
and equipment to enhance output from oilfields around the world,
sees services for mature fields as way to make money in the
downturn.
"What's important to remember is that in spite of the low
commodity price, mature fields - they are more resilient," Jeff
Miller, Halliburton's president told investors last week.
