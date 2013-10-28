Oct 28 Seven new oil and gas producing platforms with combined capacity of some 715,000 barrels per day are slated to start up through 2016 in the Gulf of Mexico. If current output holds steady at 1.3 million bpd, the new platforms would lift production by 55 percent to about 2 million bpd - one-fifth of projected output in the United States, which is fast becoming the world's top oil and gas producer. Though BP Plc's deepwater Macondo well blowout in 2010 effectively halted new work in the Gulf for a year when it caused the worst offshore spill in U.S. history, the basin is making a comeback. In addition to the platforms, Royal Dutch Shell Shell, the top oil producer in the Gulf of Mexico, aims to start up a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) tanker in 2016 at its Stones field to initially produce up to 50,000 bpd from a pair of wells. And it's not just new infrastructure, as some producers aim to hook up fields to others' existing or new platforms to save costs and make the most of multibillion-dollar installations. Next year Exxon Mobil Corp will hook its Hadrian South field to Anadarko Petroleum Corp's Lucius while moving forward with studies on whether to build a platform for adjacent Hadrian North. This year, BP hooked up new wells in Atlantis North to its Atlantis platform and aims to do the same at its Na Kika platform. Owner/Oper Platform Capacity Location Startup ator (Oil) Chevron Jack/St. 170,000 250 miles Late 2014 Malo bpd south of New Orleans Chevron Big Foot 75,000 225 miles Late 2014 south of New Orleans Shell Olympus 100,000 130 miles 2014 south of New Orleans Anadarko Lucius 80,000 250 miles Mid-2014 south of New Orleans Williams/ Gulfstar 60,000 135 miles Mid-2014 Hess southeast of New Orleans LLOG/ Delta 100,000 120 miles 2015 Blackstone House southeast of New Orleans Anadarko Heidelberg 80,000 160 miles Mid-2016 south of New Orleans Shell Stones 50,000 200 miles 2016 FPSO south of New Orleans (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade, Diane Craft and Eric Walsh)