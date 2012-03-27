UPDATE 8-Oil pulls back in post-settlement trade as U.S. stockpiles rise
HOUSTON, March 27 The Mars oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico, a major supplier of crude to U.S. refiners, will shut down for planned maintenance in May, operator Royal Dutch Shell Plc said Tuesday.
"This has been a planned shutdown. It is normal maintenance along with some work in preparation for the Mars B 'Olympus' development," Shell spokeswoman Emily Oberton said.
Mars averaged producing more than 293,000 barrels per day (bpd) of medium sour crude in February, according to a company website.
Mars B or Olympus involves expanded production of about 100,000 bpd from a second deepwater platform to begin operation in the Mars field in 2015, Shell has said.
