(Adds details)

HOUSTON, March 27 The Mars oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico, a major supplier of crude to U.S. refiners, will shut down for planned maintenance in May, operator Royal Dutch Shell Plc said Tuesday.

"This has been a planned shutdown. It is normal maintenance along with some work in preparation for the Mars B 'Olympus' development," Shell spokeswoman Emily Oberton said.

Mars averaged producing more than 293,000 barrels per day (bpd) of medium sour crude in February, according to a company website.

Mars B or Olympus involves expanded production of about 100,000 bpd from a second deepwater platform to begin operation in the Mars field in 2015, Shell has said.

(Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Editing by Alden Bentley)