* Shale oil could produce 2-3 mln bpd oil by 2035

* But regulations could restrict production to 600,000 bpd

* Assessment comes from advisory panel to Energy Dept

* Chu-US still needs to diversify its energy sources

* Public confidence "frayed" in industry after Gulf spill (Updates with comments from Chu, Anadarko CEO Hackett)

By Roberta Rampton and Selam Gebrekidan

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 15 North America's nascent shale oil fields could one day produce as much crude as Venezuela, an advisory panel to the U.S. government said on Wednesday in a report urging policies to aid expansion.

The surprisingly optimistic assessment of the country's fastest-growing source of new oil came from the industry-led National Petroleum Council in a report to Energy Secretary Steven Chu -- but it also came with a warning against excessive regulation.

By 2035, shale oil -- also known as "tight oil" because it is sandwiched between hard layers of shale rock -- could produce 2 to 3 million barrels of oil per day given the right regulatory environment and technology breakthroughs, said the panel, which includes a who's who of the oil and gas industry. Output from such fields has jumped from near nil to around 600,000 bpd.

The increase in supplies would be equivalent to about a 50 percent boost in current domestic output, but far from enough to replace imports. The United States consumes about 20 million barrels of oil per day, importing about half of that.

The potential growth in oil production that could come from shale oil, offshore drilling, and the Canadian oilsands belies the conventional wisdom that North American oil production is on an inevitable decline, said Andrew Slaughter, a Shell official who led the council's study of resources.

"The potential is very significant, and if choices are made to develop those resources, that decline that we've seen over the last 10 to 15 years could actually turn up, and turn into growth," Slaughter told reporters. "It's a matter of choice."

But if the federal and state governments crack down on the "fracking" practices of companies or change tax treatment for oil exploration and production, production could stagnate at about 600,000 barrels per day, the report said.

CHU-CAN'T PUT OFF TRANSITION

The National Petroleum Council has advised the U.S. government on oil issues since the Second World War. Its latest study involved more than 400 people, mostly from inside and around the industry, incorporating an aggregation of proprietary estimates as well as publicly available projections.

The study team was led by Jim Hackett, chief executive of Anadarko Petroleum ( APC.N ), Marvin Odum, CEO of Shell's ( RDSa.L ) North American unit, and Aubrey McClendon, CEO of Chesapeake Energy ( CHK.N ).

With Chu, a Nobel-laureate physicist, as its top energy official, the Obama administration has been known more for its work on renewable energy and energy efficiency, and has not had a close relationships with the oil industry.

Chu told executives on Thursday that "staggering" oil demand from China and India will keep them in business for "a century," and he reiterated arguments that the United States needs to diversify into cleaner renewable energy, using new supplies of natural gas and oil to help with the transition.

"Because these transitions take decades, that doesn't mean just put it off," Chu told reporters after his speech.

"The President's right -- we can't drill our way out of this," he said.

FRACKING TRANSFORMS OIL, TOO

Hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" has transformed the natural gas industry, dramatically boosting U.S. production and making the country self-sufficient in natural gas. And it is increasingly making waves in the oil market as well.

The technique involves blasting water, sand and chemicals into rock, and has sparked calls for more government oversight. [ID:nN1E77A0RF]

Fracking has also boosted oil production in North Dakota and Texas, and companies have snapped up leases in other states seen to hold potential. [ID:nS1E78B1LH]

In July, shale oil accounted for about 580,000 barrels per day of production in North Dakota and Texas combined, according state regulators and industry estimates. [ID:nN1E76Q250]

The report makes the case for the government to lift drilling bans and expand leases to give companies better "access" to resources.

But the report noted that public faith in the industry has "frayed" after the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico and other environmental disasters, compelling the industry to do better.

The report argues for a new network of regional councils to promote best practices for the oil and gas industry, groups that would be "light on bureaucracy" but that could work with communities on their concerns.

"It is a practical answer to the community impact challenges and the community communication challenges we have as an industry," Anadarko's Hackett told reporters. (Editing by Jonathan Leff and Alden Bentley)