* Move comes amid worries of seasonal dent in Alaskan supply
* Gap between U.S., international crude prices narrows
* Russian oil exports exempt from sanctions
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, June 24 Refiners on the U.S. West
Coast and Hawaii have stepped up purchases of Russian crude,
taking advantage of a narrow gap between U.S. and global prices
as they look to guard against a seasonal shortage of Alaskan
supply, trade and industry sources said.
Up to four tankers were expected to carry nearly 3 million
barrels of Russia's ESPO crude from Kozmino near the city of
Vladivostok to refineries in the United States this month and
next, the sources said.
That will help Russia diversify beyond key buyers in China,
South Korea and Japan at a time when Asian markets are grappling
with oversupply. Sanctions against Russia over its actions in
Ukraine bar U.S. oil companies from drilling in the country, but
purchases of oil are still allowed.
But traders said the shipments marked only a temporary trend
as refineries were buying amid uncertainty over the supply of
Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude during the summer months. ANS is
regularly shipped to the U.S. West Coast, but production
normally falls in summer due to field maintenance.
"I don't see a huge pull from the West Coast apart from what
has been bought already," said one trader with a company
operating a refinery in California.
Reuters ship tracking data confirms that the Aegean Power
tanker loaded 730,000 barrels of ESPO crude last week and is due
to arrive at the Long Beach refining hub in Los Angeles on July
9.
One industry source, who was not authorised to speak to the
media, said Chevron Corp likely bought the cargo for
processing at its El Segundo refinery in Los Angeles. A
spokesman for the U.S. oil major declined to comment.
Two or three additional cargoes are due to load either later
this month or next, with Valero Energy Corp shipping
Russian crude to one of its two refineries on the U.S. West
Coast, and Par Petroleum taking at least one cargo to
Hawaii, according to four trade and industry sources.
A Valero spokesman declined to comment on the issue, but
said the company was waiting for approval for a terminal that
would allow rail shipments of North American crude to be
delivered to its Benicia refinery near San Francisco "lessening
the reliance on foreign crudes".
Par Petroleum did not reply to emailed questions.
The price gap between U.S. crude and international
benchmarks like Brent and Dubai has
tightened, with global prices weighed down by near-record OPEC
production while the U.S. market has been supported by slowing
output and higher gasoline use.
ESPO was regularly shipped to the United States after
production began in 2009, but trade slowed. In 2013 and 2014, a
total of six ESPO cargoes were exported to U.S. refiners, with
the latest in August last year, Reuters ship tracking data
showed.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)