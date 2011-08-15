* Midland terminal will start at 1 million barrels
* Blueknight to oversee construction and operate for Vitol
HOUSTON Aug 15 Vitol Midstream LLC and
Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP.O) are partnering to build
1 million barrels of oil storage at the Midland, Texas, hub, in
the latest venture to take advantage of rising supplies in the
region.
Initial construction will include six oilfield gathering
truck unloading stations, and crude also will be gathered to
the terminal by pipeline, the companies said in a press
release.
"The Midland terminal will significantly increase our
ability to receive barrels from our customers' rapidly
increasing production," said Joe Simon, vice president of Vitol
Inc's crude oil marketing division.
"The truck facilities have been specifically designed to
expedite truck deliveries."
Oil production from shale fields in Texas such as Eagle
Ford has jumped over the past year. Companies are trucking oil
from fields and constructing new pipelines to bring the crude
to refiners in the giant U.S. Gulf Coast refining center.
The deal marks the second large oil storage plan announced
by Blueknight this year. In July, Blueknight and TransMontaigne
Partners entered into agreements to construct and operate 1
million barrels of crude storage next to Blueknight's
facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma.
Rising flows of Canadian imports and from shale fields in
North Dakota have flooded the U.S. midcontinent over the past
year. But with limited capacity to move that crude to the giant
U.S. Gulf Coast refining center, inventories in the Midwest
swelled to record levels and sparked a race to build new
storage capacity to accommodate the rising supplies.
Blueknight is already partnered with Vitol in Cushing, the
delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's oil
futures contract, where the companies hold 6.7 million barrels
of storage capacity.
Vitol Midstream has secured agreements with Centurion
Pipeline LP and Enterprise Crude Pipeline LLC to carry crude
from the terminal to other terminals and to market, the news
release said.
BKEP will supervise engineering and construction and will
operate and maintain the terminal and connecting pipelines for
Vitol Midstream.
"Vitol's new West Texas terminal reflects our continuing
commitment to build state-of-the-art facilities in strategic
locations in support of our customers' crude oil supply and
logistical needs," said Mike Loya, president of Vitol Inc,
parent of Vitol Midstream.
The Midland terminal signals a long-term commitment to the
Permian Basin region and will increase Vitol's ability to
receive barrels from its customers' growing production, Joe
Simon, vice president of Vitol Inc's crude oil marketing
division, said.
BKEP will control the Midland terminal from BKEP's central
facility in Cushing and will provide on-site operating and
maintenance services, said Mike Prince, BKEP vice president for
business development.
