HOUSTON Aug 15 Vitol Midstream LLC and Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP.O) are partnering to build 1 million barrels of oil storage at the Midland, Texas, hub, in the latest venture to take advantage of rising supplies in the region.

Initial construction will include six oilfield gathering truck unloading stations, and crude also will be gathered to the terminal by pipeline, the companies said in a press release.

"The Midland terminal will significantly increase our ability to receive barrels from our customers' rapidly increasing production," said Joe Simon, vice president of Vitol Inc's crude oil marketing division.

"The truck facilities have been specifically designed to expedite truck deliveries."

Oil production from shale fields in Texas such as Eagle Ford has jumped over the past year. Companies are trucking oil from fields and constructing new pipelines to bring the crude to refiners in the giant U.S. Gulf Coast refining center.

The deal marks the second large oil storage plan announced by Blueknight this year. In July, Blueknight and TransMontaigne Partners entered into agreements to construct and operate 1 million barrels of crude storage next to Blueknight's facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Rising flows of Canadian imports and from shale fields in North Dakota have flooded the U.S. midcontinent over the past year. But with limited capacity to move that crude to the giant U.S. Gulf Coast refining center, inventories in the Midwest swelled to record levels and sparked a race to build new storage capacity to accommodate the rising supplies.

Blueknight is already partnered with Vitol in Cushing, the delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's oil futures contract, where the companies hold 6.7 million barrels of storage capacity.

Vitol Midstream has secured agreements with Centurion Pipeline LP and Enterprise Crude Pipeline LLC to carry crude from the terminal to other terminals and to market, the news release said.

BKEP will supervise engineering and construction and will operate and maintain the terminal and connecting pipelines for Vitol Midstream.

"Vitol's new West Texas terminal reflects our continuing commitment to build state-of-the-art facilities in strategic locations in support of our customers' crude oil supply and logistical needs," said Mike Loya, president of Vitol Inc, parent of Vitol Midstream.

The Midland terminal signals a long-term commitment to the Permian Basin region and will increase Vitol's ability to receive barrels from its customers' growing production, Joe Simon, vice president of Vitol Inc's crude oil marketing division, said.

BKEP will control the Midland terminal from BKEP's central facility in Cushing and will provide on-site operating and maintenance services, said Mike Prince, BKEP vice president for business development. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Jim Marshall and Matthew Robinson)