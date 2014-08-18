NEW YORK Aug 18 Oil and natural gas pipeline
operator Enlink Midstream Partners LP plans to build a
45-mile pipeline and other supporting infrastructure that will
transport growing volumes of condensate and natural gas produced
in Ohio's Utica shale, the company said in a statement on
Monday.
Included in the $250 million project will be six natural gas
compression stations and six condensate stabilizers to help
process gas and light oil for transport to markets in the
region.
The pipeline, which is expected to be completed by the
second half of 2015 with a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day
(bpd), will connect the Utica shale to Enlink's 200-mile
pipeline in eastern Ohio that has access to its Bells Run barge
terminal and Black Run rail terminal for shipments further
afield.
The condensate stabilizers will have a combined capacity of
41,500 bpd capacity and the natural gas compressors will be able
to process 560 million cubic feet of gas per day.
Enlink also plans to expand its condensate storage capacity
at the Bells Run barge terminal on the Ohio River by 120,000
barrels, brining total storage there to 360,000 barrels.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister. Editing by Andre Grenon)