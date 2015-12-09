HOUSTON Dec 9 A backlog of tankers around
Venezuela has eased in recent days after state-run firm PDVSA
paid pending invoices to oil suppliers and ship
owners, according to trading sources and Reuters vessel tracking
data.
Some 12 tankers carrying refined products were still waiting
to discharge around PDVSA's ports in Jose, Puerto la Cruz, El
Palito, Paraguana and Curacao as of Wednesday, but another six
could finally deliver after weeks of delay, the data say.
The accumulation started in November when tankers carrying
refined products - most of them imported by PDVSA from the U.S.
Gulf Coast in the middle of refining problems - arrived along
with purchases of African crudes for blending.
A 1 million-barrel cargo of Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude bought
last month by PDVSA from trading firm Helsinge Inc arrived in
Curacao this week, but it later changed its destination to Jose
port and has not been discharged yet. Two previous crude cargoes
of the same size were discharged in recent days after payments
were made, traders said.
"PDVSA finally paid most suppliers in cash," said a source
from an international trading company that sold a product cargo
to PDVSA through an intermediary to minimize payment risks. The
money was transferred after several weeks of delay.
Other suppliers were willing to accept Venezuelan crude or
products as payment, according to trading sources close to the
deals, but it is still unclear who is assuming demurrage costs.
The state-run firm had made mandatory payments to bond
holders just weeks before imports were ordered, so it ran out of
cash and could not pay suppliers on time, even though many sales
were made under a type of prepayment to avoid pending debts, the
sources added.
The company has said it is importing under open credit
agreements, letters of credit and prepayments.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade and
Jonathan Oatis)