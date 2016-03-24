By Marianna Parraga and Alexandra Ulmer
| HOUSTON/CARACAS, March 24
HOUSTON/CARACAS, March 24 Serious delays to load
and unload vessels at Venezuela's main crude port started to
create a backlog of tankers last week that is now extending to
the island of Curacao, according to traders, a union
representative and Thomson Reuters data.
Some 70 tankers were anchored around state-run PDVSA's ports
in Venezuela and the Caribbean, most of them waiting to load oil
for exports and also to discharge imported crude and products,
according to Thomson Reuters vessel tracking data.
The ensuing backlog is similar to a situation late last
year, when PDVSA failed to comply with prepayment contracts
agreed with its main oil suppliers.
But the accumulation of vessels is not related to payment
issues this time and it has formed faster, the data say,
jeopardizing crude exports of the OPEC-member country.
A union leader and a legislator blamed technical problems
with the Jose port's loading arms that are causing incremental
delays for filling and discharging cargoes.
PDVSA did not answer a request for comment. Venezuela
exports 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude with the
United States and China as main destinations.
As of March 23, 36 Venezuelan crude cargoes, including
Orinoco belt's diluted oil and blends loaded at Jose, had
arrived to the United States, showing a slight decline versus
typical exports volumes, according to Thomson Reuters Trade
Flows data.
But traders and union sources said the situation could
worsen if out of service equipment is not repaired soon.
"Of 11 marine loading arms, only four are currently working.
This situation has been worsening in the last three weeks.
Loading time has extended to more than four days from an average
of 40 hours," Eudis Girot, an oil union leader, told Reuters.
A marine loading arm is a device consisting on articulated
steel pipes that connect a tankship to a cargo terminal.
A source from a contractor that services Jose said
maintenance problems are not new as old equipment is often not
replaced on time.
As PDVSA is using several oversea terminals to store and
blend oil, the broken arms at Jose are creating a knock-out
effect and delaying shipments to the Caribbean, particularly
affecting crude imports and exports in Curacao.
Two fuel cargoes coming from the United States to Jose on
the tankers Strofades and Mare Atlantic have been waiting for
more than a week, according to the Thomson Reuters data. And the
tanker Orpheas that arrived in Curacao from the U.S. Gulf Coast
on March 22 with 500,000 barrels of WTI crude has not discharged
yet, the data showed.
(With additional reporting by Mircelys Guanipa in Paraguana and
Liz Hampton in Houston)