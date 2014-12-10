HOUSTON Dec 10 Big foreign oil producers in
Venezuela are seeking to sell state-run PDVSA light crudes from
countries like Nigeria and even the United States, aiming to
better control the quality and cost of domestic blends and boost
production from their Orinoco belt joint ventures, sources say.
Earlier this year, Venezuela's PDVSA halted imports of
costly naphtha, a type of light fuel that it had been using in
recent years to dilute its extra heavy Orinoco crude.
Instead, it began buying Saharan Blend crude produced in
Algeria, an OPEC ally of Venezuela, to make blends that fetch
better prices.
But the sources said other varieties could be more
affordable, especially crudes from the United States that would
carry lower shipping costs, or ones from West Africa that are
being sold at deep discounts.
The sources all declined to be identified because they are
not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
"We are offering three different types of crudes: U.S. Eagle
Ford, West Africans and Caspian crudes," an executive from one
of PDVSA's joint ventures with foreign firms told Reuters.
U.S. crudes could be exported to Venezuela through swap
licenses that are being requested from Washington, he added. So
far, however, U.S. authorities have not publicly granted any
requests to swap domestic crude for foreign imports, one of
several loopholes to a decades-old ban on U.S. oil exports.
A source from another project in the Orinoco said Iraqi
Basrah Light and Nigerian crudes are also being offered as
diluent options.
From one perspective, the offers are a logical response to
recent changes in the global market, with Venezuela emerging as
a first-time importer at a moment of a growing global glut
caused by rising U.S. output and ebbing global demand growth.
But for the joint-venture partners in Venezuela, the offers
have more to do with aiding the growth of their Orinoco Belt
domestic production, which requires a stable, cost-effective
source of diluent in order to expand.
Venezuela has crude upgraders that can process up to 620,000
barrels per day (bpd). Diluents must be used for the rest of
Orinoco's production, which already tops 1 million bpd, with new
output coming online soon.
The state-run oil company did not respond to requests for
comment.
PDVSA imported up to 4 million barrels of Algerian crude in
November to dilute output from a joint venture with Norway's
Statoil and France Total. It also bought some
2.7 million barrels of Russian Urals crude for its refinery in
the Caribbean island of Curacao.
Though Venezuela has the world's largest crude reserves, its
own production of light and medium crudes that were once used as
diluents has been declining.
LONG TERM?
PDVSA has started early production in six new Orinoco belt
projects since last year with foreign companies including U.S.
Chevron, Spain's Repsol, Italy's ENI,
Petrovietnam, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and a
group of Russian firms led by Rosneft.
The new production - some 20,000 bpd according to unofficial
sources - is not being processed in upgraders but mixed with
diluents to form crude blends for exports such as heavy Merey.
Sources from several joint ventures told Reuters that
private partners are committed to building new upgraders or
naphtha splitters as low-cost replacements to avoid massive
diluent imports, but the deadline of 2016 to inaugurate the
facilities will not be meet.
Meanwhile, PDVSA must guarantee diluents for all the new
output, according to agreements signed with its partners, who
are now offering to sell their own foreign crudes to the
Venezuelan company.
"We are looking for a 6-month contract with PDVSA which
would include a reduced number of big deliveries," one of the
sources added.
Parties are in early stages of the deals as PDVSA tries to
sort out its well-known cashflow trouble that is causing
problems to find reliable crude sources. It remains to be worked
out who should pay for the imports and what would be the prices.
PDVSA imported some 12 million barrels of Nigerian
condensates for a two-year period 15 years ago to use as a
diluent. Those purchases ended when the last crude upgrader to
enter service was inaugurated in 2001.
Crude oil imports made this time would not be for a short
period as extra heavy output keeps growing, PDVSA's former
president and Foreign Affairs Minister Rafael Ramirez said last
month.
