HOUSTON Nov 4 Shipments of Venezuelan diluted
crude oil (DCO) to the United States more than doubled in
October to 5.82 million barrels, or some 187,750 barrels per
day, according to Reuters trade flows data.
PDVSA reduced DCO sales from August to September in the
middle of falling crude sale prices and costly imports of the
naphtha it has been using as a diluent to formulate and mix with
its increasing extra heavy crude output. The oil sold in October
had been in storage.
A total of 11 cargoes of DCO were received by the United
States last month, mostly shipped from PDVSA's storage
facilities in the Caribbean, versus four in September that
accounted for 71,000 bpd. In August, the company exported 10
cargoes or 166,000 bpd.
PDVSA's refining unit in the United States, Citgo Petroleum,
benefited from the exports rebound, receiving eight 500,000 to
600,000 barrel cargoes in October versus only four cargoes the
previous month, according to the data.
U.S. oil firm Chevron bought two 350,000 to 550,000
barrel cargoes for its Pascagoula and El Segundo refineries,
after not receiving any in September.
Venezuela also sent a 600,000 barrel cargo to Chalmette
refinery, operated by Exxon in Louisiana and owned by
the U.S. oil firm and PDVSA.
But even with increasing DCO sales, Venezuela's total crude
exports to the United States, made up of 43 cargoes of different
crudes, fell to some 660,000 bpd last month, the lowest monthly
figure since January, versus 760,000 bpd in September, according
to preliminary data from the Energy Information Administration
(EIA) and Reuters.
Venezuela last week started purchases of Algerian light oil
to replace the costly imported naphtha it has been using as
diluent for its output at the Orinoco, its main producing
region.
The company confirmed imports, but it has not said if DCO
sales to Citgo and other customers will be replaced with crude
blends.
