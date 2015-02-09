HOUSTON Feb 9 Sales to the United States of new
Venezuelan crude blends made with imported oil nearly doubled in
January to 176,000 barrels per day (bpd), but the rise was not
enough to offset a decline in total oil shipments, according to
Reuters trade data.
Venezuela's state-run company PDVSA started buying Algerian
light crude in October from Sonatrach to use it as diluent for
its own extra heavy oil output.
China and the United States have been receiving cargoes of
the new blends since then, but disagreements over terms of the
Algerian oil sales have caused PDVSA to halt the purchases,
according to industry sources.
PDVSA and its joint venture partners sent 736,000 bpd of
crude to the United States last month, down 10.5 percent from
December.
Traditional grades comprised most of the shipments, while
new blends accounted for 24 percent and diluted crude oil (DCO)
made with imported heavy naphtha represented seven percent.
PDVSA is expected to resume regular exports of DCO after
limiting those shipments in the last quarter of 2014 amidst
falling sales prices, sources added. Its refining unit in the
United States, Citgo Petroleum, would absorb most of
them.
In January, Citgo received from Venezuela 15 crude cargoes,
U.S. refining company Valero Energy received 10 cargoes
and other clients including Phillips 66, Chevron Corp
, Total SA and Motiva Enterprises unloaded 17
cargoes coming from PDVSA and its joint ventures.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade and
Marguerita Choy)