HOUSTON, Sept 14 Venezuelan crude oil exports to
the United States increased for the second month in a row to
808,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, fueled by larger sales
of diluted crude oil and other blends, according to Reuters
trade flows data.
The OPEC-member country has been buying African crudes since
June while importing naphtha, using both of them as diluents to
make exportable blends.
The United States received a total of 49 cargoes of
Venezuelan crude last month from state-run PDVSA and its joint
ventures, a 10.8 percent increase versus July, according to the
data.
Imports of diluted crude oil (DCO) from the Andean country
rose 63 percent to 311,130 bpd, while shipments of other
unclassified blends increased 92 percent to 35,130 bpd. Imports
of heavy Boscan declined by 4.5 percent to 34,600 bpd.
PDVSA's unit in the United States, Citgo Petroleum, received
13 crude cargoes for its Corpus Christi and Lake Charles
refineries, while U.S. oil firms Valero Energy, Phillips
66, Chevron Corp, and Motiva Enterprises
received five to eight cargoes each.
For its part, the Chalmette refinery, sold in June by
ExxonMobil and PDVSA to PBF Energy Inc, received
four cargoes of Venezuelan crudes in August for an average of
73,500 bpd.
PDVSA has also been storing and blending more crude in the
Caribbean in recent months, so a larger number of cargoes of
Venezuelan crudes are entering the United States from islands
such as Curacao and Bonaire, instead of coming directly from
Venezuelan ports.
