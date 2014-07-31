HOUSTON, July 31 State-run Petroleos de
Venezuela delivered in June to Italy's oil company ENI
a 240,000 barrel jet fuel cargo that had been tendered in May on
the open market, according to an internal PDVSA document seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
The jet cargo, with a destination of Rotterdam, was loaded
on June 11 at Guaraguao, one of PDVSA's main terminals, on the
tanker Tverskoy Bridge. No other fuel cargo was exported during
June from that facility, according to the document.
The company did not directly sell any ULSD cargo to the
international market in June, but it sent four cargoes from its
eastern terminals to other owned facilities, including Bonaire
in the Caribbean "for storage."
PDVSA has been increasing sales of ultra low-sulfur diesel
(ULSD) after resuming exports of the fuel in January, but in
recent months the oil firm has reduced tenders and deliveries in
the middle of growing domestic demand from power generators.
But traders say that jet fuel exports have been stable in
recent months, with an average of four monthly cargoes, 240,000
barrels each, being offered on the open market.
PDVSA also imported a cargo of gasoil in June with 0.5
percent sulfur bought through the open market, which was
received at Curacao, where the company operates the 335,000
barrel per day Isla refinery and the Bullenbay terminal.
A shipment of 130,000 barrels of the gasoil arrived on June
12 on tanker Victory to Guaraguao.
PDVSA delivered in May to British oil firm BP and
trading firm Gunvor two 240,000 barrel ULSD cargoes sold on the
open market and it also delivered to China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC) and Petrochina two ULSD cargoes, a jet fuel
cargo and a virgin naphtha cargo.
PDVSA's internal report also says the company delivered
eight 550,000 barrel cargoes of Merey crude to Phillips 66
that were sent to the company's terminal in Freeport.
Cuba, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Brazil and Jamaica
also received a total of 10 crude and product cargoes from
Venezuela's Eastern terminals last month.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Tom Brown)