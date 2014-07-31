HOUSTON, July 31 State-run Petroleos de Venezuela delivered in June to Italy's oil company ENI a 240,000 barrel jet fuel cargo that had been tendered in May on the open market, according to an internal PDVSA document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The jet cargo, with a destination of Rotterdam, was loaded on June 11 at Guaraguao, one of PDVSA's main terminals, on the tanker Tverskoy Bridge. No other fuel cargo was exported during June from that facility, according to the document.

The company did not directly sell any ULSD cargo to the international market in June, but it sent four cargoes from its eastern terminals to other owned facilities, including Bonaire in the Caribbean "for storage."

PDVSA has been increasing sales of ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) after resuming exports of the fuel in January, but in recent months the oil firm has reduced tenders and deliveries in the middle of growing domestic demand from power generators.

But traders say that jet fuel exports have been stable in recent months, with an average of four monthly cargoes, 240,000 barrels each, being offered on the open market.

PDVSA also imported a cargo of gasoil in June with 0.5 percent sulfur bought through the open market, which was received at Curacao, where the company operates the 335,000 barrel per day Isla refinery and the Bullenbay terminal.

A shipment of 130,000 barrels of the gasoil arrived on June 12 on tanker Victory to Guaraguao.

PDVSA delivered in May to British oil firm BP and trading firm Gunvor two 240,000 barrel ULSD cargoes sold on the open market and it also delivered to China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Petrochina two ULSD cargoes, a jet fuel cargo and a virgin naphtha cargo.

PDVSA's internal report also says the company delivered eight 550,000 barrel cargoes of Merey crude to Phillips 66 that were sent to the company's terminal in Freeport.

Cuba, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Brazil and Jamaica also received a total of 10 crude and product cargoes from Venezuela's Eastern terminals last month. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Tom Brown)