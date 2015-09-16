(Adds quotes, background on Venezuela OPEC push)
CARACAS, Sept 15 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro said on Tuesday he would travel shortly to seek support
for his push for a summit between OPEC and non-OPEC producers on
lower oil prices.
Maduro has lobbied for months for an emergency meeting and
coordination with non-OPEC nations, but OPEC's Middle East
producers have pledged to maintain high output in a fight to
defend market share against rising competition.
This week Maduro reiterated calls for action within OPEC and
beyond OPEC, mentioning controls on output and price bands.
"Probably in coming days I will travel to reinforce work to
achieve this historic summit between OPEC producers and non-OPEC
producers," Maduro said after a four-hour televised broadcast.
His calls for action come as Venezuelan oil prices, which
averaged $41.08 last week, exacerbate a dire economic crisis
that has goods ranging from cancer medication to car batteries
in short supply, while raging inflation slams purchasing power
ahead of a key parliamentary election in December.
However, wealthier members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries in the Gulf have driven a strategy
shift since last year to allow prices to fall in order to
maintain market share.
Maduro has traveled to the Middle East and met with Russian
President Vladimir Putin in his bid to prompt oil action, but
Saudi Arabia has said it sees no need to hold a heads of state
summit nor interfere in the oil market.
One OPEC source said that should such a meeting produce no
concrete outcome, it would have a negative impact on prices.
"I'm making a proposal that I'm sure countries will open up
to slowly but surely," Maduro said on Tuesday after meeting with
a Saudi delegation.
"This is a win-win proposal. Nobody wins with unstable
prices. Oil at $40? No. Minimum, minimum, $70."
