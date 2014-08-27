HOUSTON Aug 26 Venezuela's state-run oil
company PDVSA is considering importing Algerian Saharan Blend
crude to be used as a diluent for its own extraheavy oil,
according to a company document seen by Reuters on Wednesday,
and the move could mark the first ever crude import by the OPEC
member.
PDVSA has been buying an increasing volume of refined
products such as heavy naphtha in recent years to mix with its
crude output from the vast Orinoco belt - Venezuela's largest
producing region.
That is done to make the extraheavy crude exportable as
extraction of domestic medium and light crudes, which had been
used as diluents, declines.
Naphtha is being imported at high prices paid on the open
market and have hurt the cashflow of PDVSA, which is the main
source of revenue for the government of President Nicolas
Maduro. Crude imports would be less expensive through a supply
contract.
"The (PDVSA) commerce department evaluates a strategy of
importing Saharan Blend from Algeria," the document says.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)