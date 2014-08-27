HOUSTON Aug 26 Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA is considering importing Algerian Saharan Blend crude to be used as a diluent for its own extraheavy oil, according to a company document seen by Reuters on Wednesday, and the move could mark the first ever crude import by the OPEC member.

PDVSA has been buying an increasing volume of refined products such as heavy naphtha in recent years to mix with its crude output from the vast Orinoco belt - Venezuela's largest producing region.

That is done to make the extraheavy crude exportable as extraction of domestic medium and light crudes, which had been used as diluents, declines.

Naphtha is being imported at high prices paid on the open market and have hurt the cashflow of PDVSA, which is the main source of revenue for the government of President Nicolas Maduro. Crude imports would be less expensive through a supply contract.

"The (PDVSA) commerce department evaluates a strategy of importing Saharan Blend from Algeria," the document says. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)