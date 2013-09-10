BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India's ONGC and Oil India are unlikely to buy an 11 percent stake being shed by Malaysian state firm Petronas in Venezuela's Petrocarabobo petroleum project, sources close to the companies said on Tuesday.
ONGC may not want to up its share as it is already seeking to raise debt to fund recent acquisitions in Mozambique, one of the sources said. Another source said Oil and Natural Gas Corp is studying the possibility of buying Petronas' stake.
A source at Oil India also said his company was unlikely to buy Petronas' stake.
Both sources declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the subject.
Oil India, ONGC, Indian Oil and Spain's Repsol are all partners in a consortium with Petronas that holds a 40 percent stake in the project. All of the companies involved in the project, including PDVSA, have pre-emption rights to the Petronas stake, the sources said.
ONGC has an 11 percent stake in the project while Oil India and Indian Oil Corp hold 3.5 percent each.
