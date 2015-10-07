HOUSTON Oct 7 Venezuelan crude exports to the
United States declined 10 percent in September versus the
previous month due to lower sales of heavy and medium grades to
some of regular customers, according to Reuters trade flows data
and PDVSA trade documents.
State-run oil company PDVSA and its joint
ventures sent 44 crude cargoes to the United States last month
carrying 724,230 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 807,065
bpd in August.
Sales of diluted crude oil (DCO) made with naphtha rose
again to 348,200 bpd, from 311,130 bpd in August, but the
increase was not enough to offset an export decline to regular
clients including PDVSA's refining unit Citgo Petroleum, Motiva
Enterprises, Phillips 66 and PBF Energy's Chalmette refinery.
PDVSA has been testing new crude blends since in 2014 it
started importing light oil to use as diluent for its extra
heavy output. After a supply contract with Algerian oil firm
Sonatrach was terminated early this year, it has been buying
Russian, Nigerian and Angolan light and medium crudes.
Even though a portion of the resulting blends was sent to
the United States until August, especially to Citgo, no sale was
registered in September, according to the data.
Venezuela also delivered in September a 200,000-barrel cargo
of natural gasoline and a 240,000-barrel cargo of jet fuel to
PetroChina Co with the United States as destination, according
to PDVSA's internal imports and exports reports.
The OPEC member country imported four 500,000-barrel cargoes
of heavy naphtha last month from trading firms Vitol and
Trafigura and PDVSA also bought some 3.8 million barrels of
Cabinda, Kissanje, Nemba and Bonny Light crudes received at its
Bullenbay storage terminal in Curacao.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)