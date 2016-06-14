HOUSTON, June 14 Venezuelan crude oil sales to
the United States rose nearly 4 percent in May to 762,000
barrels per day (bpd) after declining since January amid falling
output and delays at the country's main oil port, according to
Thomson Reuters data on Tuesday.
The United States last month received 47 cargoes of
Venezuelan crude, a 3.7 percent increase versus the previous
month, but still a 2 percent decline versus May 2015, according
to trade flows data made with preliminary figures.
A larger number of shipments of diluted crude oil (DCO) and
Merey blend received by PDVSA's customers, including its
refining unit Citgo Petroleum, Valero Energy and
Phillips 66, contributed to the growth.
A backlog of vessels around PDVSA's main ports started
easing in the last week on May, when PDVSA announced it had
replaced a damaged loading arm at its Jose terminal. A payment
agreement reached in recent days with BP has also allowed
tankers to discharge.
But concerns on Venezuela have now switched to the
OPEC-member's crude production, which in May declined to 2.37
million bpd, according to figures officially reported by the
country, its lowest monthly level since mid-2003.
Venezuela's oil industry is suffering from shortages of
spare parts, the retreat of oil services firms due to unpaid
bills, maintenance issues, and crime, according to workers,
union leaders, and foreign executives.
Since last year, the country has regularly imported light
crude to formulate exportable blends. That has allowed PDVSA to
feed its Caribbean refineries while sending more Merey crude to
the United States and other destinations.
A lower crude processing at PDVSA's domestic refining
network, which has been partially working this year, has also
left more crude for exports, according to analysts.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Marguerita Choy)