(Repeats column with no changes to text. John Kemp is a Reuters
market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 28 Following OPEC's decision on
Thursday to leave production unchanged, Brent crude futures
experienced the first three-standard deviation down-move since
the flash crash of May 2011 and before that the depths of the
recession in March 2009.
With U.S. markets and financial institutions closed for the
Thanksgiving holiday, limited liquidity probably exaggerated the
scale of the move.
It was nonetheless indicative of the tremendous uncertainty
around the market about how OPEC's members would handle a
lose-lose situation:
Cut production and risk losing more market share to shale,
or leave output unchanged and face a further decline in prices.
In the event, the organisation opted to defend market share,
causing prices to fall abruptly as traders absorbed the
strategy's implications.
It is important not to read too much into a single day's
move.
The sharp drop on Thursday could signal a one-off adjustment
to a reduced price level, with volatility then returning to a
low level. Or it could signal the start of a prolonged period of
greater uncertainty and volatility.
Daily price movements in oil and other commodity markets do
not follow a normal distribution. (link.reuters.com/gyq53w)
Instead, the distribution is leptokurtic: there are more
days with either very small movements or very large price
movements than would be predicted by the normal distribution,
and fewer days with medium-sized ones.
Moreover, the level of volatility in oil prices is itself
volatile. Periods of low volatility alternate with periods of
high volatility, with abrupt shifts between the two states.
Financial markets shift between "mild" and "wild" states, as
the French mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot demonstrated,
originally with an analysis of cotton prices.
Thursday's price move signals a shift to a wilder market
state after a long period in which volatility has been
extraordinarily subdued.
VOLATILITY AHEAD?
There is no way to know how long the wilder state might
persist.
But there are good reasons to think oil prices could be more
volatile in the months ahead than they have been over the last
three years.
First, there is a much greater dispersion of views about the
trajectory of prices over the next two years than at any point
since 2010.
The common assumption is that oil prices must fall far
enough and remain low long enough to curb the rise in shale
output, postpone high-cost oil projects and stimulate faster
growth in oil demand.
But there is enormous uncertainty about how low and how long
prices might have to fall to shut in excess shale production.
The reaction function of U.S. shale producers is untested
and will only be known after the event.
Second, OPEC's own response remains unclear in the medium
term.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, the only
members able to make significant production cuts, have revealed
that they prefer instead to play a long game, relying on low
prices to recapture market share from higher-cost shale rivals.
The core Gulf producers have the financial resources to
withstand a prolonged period of lower prices by drawing down
reserves. But even their resources are not unlimited. And prices
could stay lower for longer than most producers now expect if
shale output is more resilient than OPEC forecasts.
Since the start of the shale boom, OPEC and Saudi Arabia
have consistently underestimated its disruptive impact on supply
and price. It is possible they are now over-estimating how
quickly shale output could stop growing. ("OPEC and the shale
revolution" Oct 2014, link.reuters.com/byq53w)
Third, Iran's oil exports seem set to rise as the
stranglehold of sanctions weakens, even without a nuclear deal
with the United States, though the pace at which sanctions
become more leaky is hard to predict. Additional Iranian exports
will weaken the market further.
Fourth, the global economy is slowing, and on this occasion
the slowdown is affecting China and the other Asian countries
that were the only source of demand growth for oil exporters in
the last five years, adding an extra element of uncertainty.
Fifth, there may have been some structural loss of liquidity
in the market as banks and hedge funds scale back in the face of
stricter regulations and the lack of profitability in recent
years.
Liquidity provision is itself cyclical. After a period of
high liquidity, when the oil sector was crowded by lots of banks
and hedge funds seeking to speculate or make markets and
competing away the profit margin, the market is now in a period
of much lower liquidity, and the adjustment may not be over yet.
The upshot is that after three years in which volatility has
been abnormally low by historical standards, there are plenty of
reasons to think prices might start jumping around more than
before as the market struggles to find a new temporary
equilibrium.
(editing by Jane Baird)