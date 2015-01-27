HOUSTON Jan 27 Collapsing crude prices are
confronting scores of smaller U.S. oil producers with the grim
choice of either shutting older high-cost wells or burning
through cash in the hope of riding out the downturn.
As oil prices fell by more than half over the last six
months from more than $100 per barrel, the U.S. oil industry
responded by slowing its blistering growth and dialing back
expansion plans.
Now, with U.S. crude around $46 a barrel, operators
are already closing some small old wells, known as strippers,
and tens of thousands of similar wells are on the verge of
losing money. A further slide could, by some estimates, idle an
equivalent of up to 2 percent of U.S. supply, slowing overall
output growth more than expected or even leaving it flat.
Ray Lasseigne, an oilfield veteran and president of TMR
Exploration Inc in Louisiana, is deciding which wells to close.
TMR looks to close old wells, which produce so much saltwater
that disposal costs exceed what the oil can fetch today.
Other running costs include repairs and electricity to run
the pump jacks, also known as nodding donkeys because they bob
up and down while pulling oil out of the ground.
"We've identified about 20 of our wells that are not
economic at these prices," said Lasseigne. That figure
represents about 10 percent of the Bossier City, Louisiana
company's wells, he said.
His most expensive stripper wells need oil around $70 to be
profitable.
NERVES AND FEAR
Leslie Tipping, a longtime member of the oil industry
profession known as "landmen" who broker mineral rights, said
some marginal wells have already been closed.
"There have been some wells that have been shut in already,"
she said.
Tipping, who manages oil and gas interests for patrons of
the bank Northern Trust in Texas, said she was fielding more
calls from clients who are nervously watching sliding crude
prices.
"Most of our clients have inherited these assets, so they've
been through this before," said Tipping. "But there's concern.
There's some fear."
She expects well closures at higher-cost fields across much
of North America, including older parts of North Dakota's
Bakken, and areas where the geology is difficult, such as the
Anadarko Basin in Kansas and Oklahoma.
There are about 400,000 stripper wells in the United States,
most with operating costs of between $20 and $50 per barrel,
according to analysts at Wood Mackenzie, a leading energy and
commodities consultancy. The cheapest ones are in locations
where there is little underground saltwater.
Strippers often produce just a few barrels a day, but
together they account for up to 1 million barrels per day, a
ninth of U.S. output.
Not all stripper wells are losing money now and those that
do may not be shut in. This is in part because producers can
lose their leases forever if they shut wells for more than a few
months, so owners are often willing to pump at a loss and store
oil until prices rise.
"At $40, we think you have got about 100,000 to 200,000
barrels per day at risk" from U.S. stripper wells, said RT Dukes
of Wood Mackenzie.
That could represent a dent of up to 2 percent dent in
output compared with U.S. Energy Information Agency forecasts
that this year's U.S. production will average 9.3 million bpd.
After production hit 9.1 million bpd in late 2014, the
agency now expects production to climb to 9.42 million bpd
around the middle of this year, then ebb to 9.26 million bpd at
year's end.
Its latest Jan. 13 outlook forecasts the 2015 average price
of the Brent crude global benchmark at $58 a barrel and the U.S.
benchmark at $3-4 below that.
Some warn the slowdown could be more pronounced given the
sharp drop in the number of rigs drilling new wells. The
prevailing industry view, however, is that new, more productive,
shale oil wells in Texas, North Dakota and Colorado will keep
output rising.
CHEAPER SHALE
Those wells, which typically do not need constant pumping to
make oil flow, have helped U.S. crude output to nearly double
since 2007.
They have also prompted OPEC and Saudi Arabia to let prices
fall in what is widely seen as an attempt to force U.S. rivals
to cut output.
But publicly-traded shale oil companies talk of cash
operating costs between $10 and $30 a barrel, suggesting oil
prices would have to fall by another third to force them
consider well closures.
The upshot? It might take a prolonged slowdown in drilling
of new wells to significantly curb U.S. supply.
Break even levels for drilling new wells in most U.S. shale
oil fields range between $50 and $80 per barrel - well above
operating costs for existing shale wells.
In response to the price slump, most oil companies have
already cut drilling budgets by 25 percent or more, but they are
still sinking new wells. Furthermore, unlike small stripper well
operators, several producers have hedged much of their 2015
output at prices close to $90 a barrel, keeping lots of their
new output profitable.
Vast efficiency gains also mean that more oil can be
squeezed from fewer new wells. For example, EOG Resources Inc
said in November that output of new fracked wells in the
Eagle Ford shale of Texas was up 39 percent compared with wells
sunk at the start of 2014.
"To me, it's going to be extremely difficult for any U.S.
production to be cut significantly," TMR's Lasseigne said about
the possible impact of well closures.
(Reporting By Anna Driver and Terry Wade; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski)