* Loadings for China hit highest since Sept. 2014
* WAF-Asia April loadings at eight-month high
* Korea, Australia book Nigerian oil
By Libby George
LONDON, March 31 China's loadings of West
African crude oil were on track to hit their highest
barrel-per-day level in 19 months in April, according to a
Reuters survey of shipping fixtures and traders on Thursday.
The boost is due to strong demand from the country's
independent refiners, known as teapots, as well as a deal
between Angola and Sinochem that significantly increased term
cargoes heading east from February.
Booming demand in the world's largest energy consumer helped
push overall April loadings from West Africa to Asia to just
over 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest since July
2015.
China's bookings of West African oil, which were set to
reach at least 1.14 million bpd for April loading, the highest
since September 2014. They have been ticking higher since the
beginning of the year.
"Structurally, (demand) is high, and it's driven by the
teapots," said Michal Meidan, Asia analyst with Energy Aspects.
Teapot refineries, which only recently received licences to
import oil, are highly coveted by crude producers and traders
seeking to secure buyers in a fundamentally oversupplied market.
Meidan estimated that teapot import licenses would add 800,000
to 1.2 million bpd on average to China's overall crude imports
compared with the previous year.
Earlier this month, Norwegian oil company Statoil offered
three supertankers with six million barrels of West African oil
on a delivered basis to the Chinese port of Qingdao in a bid for
their business.
As of Thursday, it had sold at least four million of the
barrels, including Angola's Saturno, Pazflor and Dalia, to
teapot refiner Dongming Petrochemical, according to traders.
Dongming is leading a consortium of 16 teapot refineries in an
alliance to improve their negotiating stance as crude buyers.
The crude on one of the vessels had yet to sell, traders
said, so China's total imports from April loadings could easily
edge higher.
Other Asian countries' bookings for April-loading West
African oil were largely flat, with India taking one less cargo
compared with March and Indonesia and Taiwan booking the same
number as the month earlier.
One cargo of Bonny Light had been provisionally booked to
sail to Australia, and the same grade was set to ship to South
Korea for refiner GS Caltex.
COUNTRY April BPD '000s March BPD '000s
cargoes cargoes
CHINA 36 1,114 33 1,011
INDIA 16 507 17 521
INDONESIA 3 95 3 92
TAIWAN 4 127 4 123
JAPAN 0 0 0 0
S. KOREA 1 32 2 61
OTHERS 4 127 3 92
TOTAL 64 2,027 62 1,900
