* India buying elevated with Paradip startup * Total exports still close to summer high link.reuters.com/sav75v * Ultra-low Nigerian diffs to dated Brent keep cargoes moving By Libby George LONDON, Jan 4 West African crude oil exports to Asia in January are set to slide from a five-month high reached the previous month, but strong buying in India has kept them elevated, traders and shipping fixtures showed on Monday. The total bookings of 1.81 million bpd stand nearly 8 percent below the December levels, but are above both January 2015 and three of the past five months. Indian refiners, led by state run Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) booked a total of 20 cargoes to load in January - fewer than in December, but well above the usual level of African crudes they ship east. "Indian refiners needed the sweet, with new capacity online," one trader said. IOC's new 300,000 bpd refinery was expected to start full commercial operations in March, though it shipped the first consignment of products from the new unit in November 2015. Strong fuel demand within India has also encouraged refiners to run at full steam. Private Indian refiner Reliance also booked West African grades including Nigeria's Bonga and Cameroonian Lokele. Steep declines in selling prices for Nigeria's crude have also helped keep its cargoes moving, despite a wide gap in the spread between Brent and Dubai crudes DUB-EFS-1M throughout December, when most January bookings are negotiated. A wide gap makes Brent-linked crudes less attractive to Asian buyers, but Nigeria's official selling prices in January slid well past 10-year lows. COUNTRY JANUARY BPD DECEMBER BPD '000s CARGOES '000s CARGOES CHINA 27 827 30 919 INDIA 20 613 24 735 INDONESIA 3 92 2 61 TAIWAN 4 123 4 123 JAPAN 0 0 0 0 S. KOREA 1 31 2 19 OTHERS 4 123 3 92 TOTAL 59 1,808 64 1,961 (Reporting by Libby George; editing by Susan Thomas)