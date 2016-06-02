* Nigerian unrest cancels Indian cargo, deters others
* Comparatively high offer prices impinge on Chinese buying
* Graphic: link.reuters.com/sav75v
By Libby George
LONDON, June 2 Uncertainty over Nigeria's oil
loadings and comparatively high prices across West Africa are
expected to push the region's oil exports to Asia to an
eight-month low of 1.647 million barrels per day (bpd) in June,
a Reuters survey of shipping fixtures and traders showed.
A sharp drop in India's bookings of West African crude led
the decline, with loadings expected to hit a 17-month low of
443,000 bpd in June as Nigerian unrest cancelled at least one
purchase and put other buyers off the region's exports.
The overall drop highlights the very competitive nature of
physical oil sales, as countries such as Iran look to regain
market share and as a physical glut has persisted despite supply
disruptions this year from Canada to Kuwait.
Violence in the Niger Delta, Nigeria's key oil-producing
region, has put at least three of its oil streams under force
majeure. India's HPCL was forced to cancel a vessel it chartered
to carry 2 million barrels of West African crude due to the
force majeure on Qua Iboe, while other buyers simply eschewed
spot purchases due to concerns over whether and when the oil
would be able to load.
The attacks continued this week, and President Muhammadu
Buhari cancelled what would have been his first trip to the
region since being elected.
Private Indian refiner Reliance, which continually looks to
maximise revenue by buying the most cost effective crudes,
bought just one cargo for June loading, compared with at least
four in May.
Bookings to sail to China also slid, and at an expected
950,000 bpd stood at a five-month low. Traders said prices out
of West Africa were not competitive with other offers, putting
off even the keen buying from the independent refineries in the
country, known as teapots.
Private refiners were granted licences to import crude only
last year, and their keen buying has been a key outlet over the
past several months, particularly for Angolan oil. But sellers
of a variety of crude grades have targeted them, making their
purchases of any type of oil far from guaranteed.
COUNTRY June BPD '000s May cargoes BPD '000s
cargoes
CHINA 30 950 32 981
INDIA 14 443 20 613
INDONESIA 0 0 2 61
TAIWAN 4 127 3 92
JAPAN 0 0 0 0
S. KOREA 0 0 0 0
OTHERS 4 127 2 61
TOTAL 52 1,647 59 1,808
(Reporting by Libby George, editing by David Evans)