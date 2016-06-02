* Nigerian unrest cancels Indian cargo, deters others * Comparatively high offer prices impinge on Chinese buying * Graphic: link.reuters.com/sav75v By Libby George LONDON, June 2 Uncertainty over Nigeria's oil loadings and comparatively high prices across West Africa are expected to push the region's oil exports to Asia to an eight-month low of 1.647 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, a Reuters survey of shipping fixtures and traders showed. A sharp drop in India's bookings of West African crude led the decline, with loadings expected to hit a 17-month low of 443,000 bpd in June as Nigerian unrest cancelled at least one purchase and put other buyers off the region's exports. The overall drop highlights the very competitive nature of physical oil sales, as countries such as Iran look to regain market share and as a physical glut has persisted despite supply disruptions this year from Canada to Kuwait. Violence in the Niger Delta, Nigeria's key oil-producing region, has put at least three of its oil streams under force majeure. India's HPCL was forced to cancel a vessel it chartered to carry 2 million barrels of West African crude due to the force majeure on Qua Iboe, while other buyers simply eschewed spot purchases due to concerns over whether and when the oil would be able to load. The attacks continued this week, and President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled what would have been his first trip to the region since being elected. Private Indian refiner Reliance, which continually looks to maximise revenue by buying the most cost effective crudes, bought just one cargo for June loading, compared with at least four in May. Bookings to sail to China also slid, and at an expected 950,000 bpd stood at a five-month low. Traders said prices out of West Africa were not competitive with other offers, putting off even the keen buying from the independent refineries in the country, known as teapots. Private refiners were granted licences to import crude only last year, and their keen buying has been a key outlet over the past several months, particularly for Angolan oil. But sellers of a variety of crude grades have targeted them, making their purchases of any type of oil far from guaranteed. COUNTRY June BPD '000s May cargoes BPD '000s cargoes CHINA 30 950 32 981 INDIA 14 443 20 613 INDONESIA 0 0 2 61 TAIWAN 4 127 3 92 JAPAN 0 0 0 0 S. KOREA 0 0 0 0 OTHERS 4 127 2 61 TOTAL 52 1,647 59 1,808 (Reporting by Libby George, editing by David Evans)