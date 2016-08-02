* Indian buyer forced to cancel Qua Iboe loading
* Falling refinery margins throw demand in question
* Uncertainty in Nigeria spooks buyers
* Graphic: link.reuters.com/sav75v
By Libby George
LONDON, Aug 2 Cargoes of West African crude oil
sailing east are on track to fall in August on fierce
competition, shaky demand and disruptions in Nigerian loadings
that forced at least one cancelled cargo, according to a Reuters
survey of shipping fixtures and traders on Tuesday.
A total of 55 cargoes, for 1.685 million barrels per day
(bpd) are booked to sail to Asia this month. The total is just
under 2 percent lower than the planned bookings in July, but is
more than 8 percent lower than August last year.
Overall buying in Asia is in question as refinery margins
hit five-year lows last month due to a growing excess of refined
products. Some refineries are already processing less crude,
while others are preparing for maintenance later in the third
quarter.
At the same time, nearly all crude oil sellers are targeting
Asia. Imports of Iranian crude from China, India, Japan and
South Korea increased markedly in June, the latest month of data
available, as Iran's efforts to regain market share lost during
years of snactions paid off.
As a result, some West African oil has been edged out.
The biggest difference from a year earlier was in bookings
for India, due in part to the unpredictability of Nigerian oil
loadings.
While the shipments to India were slightly higher than July,
they are some 36 percent lower on a barrels per day basis
compared with August 2015. State-run refiner HPCL was forced to
cancel its booking of the VLCC Desh Vaibhav last month after
ExxonMobil declared force majeure on Qua Iboe crude due to a
pipeline problem.
While IOC rebooked the same vessel to carry other Nigerian
grades, including Agbami, to India, Exxon has yet to reissue a
Qua Iboe loading programme.
India is set to take an almost equal amount of Angolan and
Nigerian cargoes in August, with six of the former and seven of
the latter.
China's bookings fell slightly from July. Key trader Unipec
had offered some of its August-loading Angolan oil cargoes for
sale elsewhere in the Asia, which sources said was related in
part to flooding across China that disrupted some refinery
operations.
Energy Aspects had estimated that refinery throughput would
fall by around 200,000 bpd in July, which others said would have
a knock-on effect on the crude the country chose to import
later.
COUNTRY August BPD '000s July BPD '000s
cargoes cargoes
CHINA 30 919 32 981
INDIA 16 490 15 460
INDONESIA 2 61 4 123
TAIWAN 4 123 3 92
JAPAN 0 0 0 0
S. KOREA 0 0 0 0
OTHERS 3 92 2 61
TOTAL 55 1,685 56 1,716
(Reporting by Libby George; editing by William Hardy)