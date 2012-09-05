* Glencore makes first mid-Atlantic products supply pact

* Western Refining to expand York River Fuels with deal

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Sept 5 International commodity trading firm Glencore International Plc has agreed to supply gasoline, diesel and other oil products to Western Refining's subsidiary York River Fuels LLC, expanding its footprint into the U.S. products market.

Glencore, one of the world's largest physical suppliers of crude oil and oil products handling some 3 percent of the world's daily supply, will provide global sourcing, supply and trading, and inventory and risk management services to support York River's mid-Atlantic wholesale business.

In return, York River has agreed to provide rack marketing and contract and credit management.

Glencore has entered into a long-term commitment with Epic Terminals at its Savannah, Georgia, terminal.

The Savannah terminal includes more than 450,000 barrels of storage capacity for various grades of gasoline, distillates, ethanol, bio fuels and fuel blends.

"This allows us to expand our business throughout the southern U.S.," said Gary Hanson, a spokesman for Western. "And

it was a great opportunity for us to align ourselves with Glencore."

No other financial terms of the deal were released.

Western's York River currently supplies oil products from Yorktown, Virginia, and the site of it former refinery, now a terminal owned by Plains All American with a direct connection to the Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest oil products pipeline.

York River will continue to supply the mid-Atlantic region from Yorktown while the deal with Glencore will give it access to more southern markets.

The addition of the Savannah terminal will expand the two companies' wholesale capabilities and provide fuel products from southern Georgia to northern Maryland.