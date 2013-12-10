LONDON Dec 10 Oil and gas remains male
dominated even though gender diversity and womens' career
prospects have improved, according to a survey in which almost a
quarter of respondents said the industry was doing a poor job
achieving a diverse workforce.
Oil and gas executives have long said that attracting skills
and talent to a sector that has boomed over the past decade has
become a major headache for companies.
"We'll never have the best industry if we can't attract the
best talent regardless of gender," said Paul Caplan, President
of Rigzone.
"While barriers still exist and companies can do more to
ensure fairness, an oil and gas career offers tremendous global
career opportunities, complex problems to solve and above
average pay - all reasons talented professionals should consider
energy first."
In the survey, based on 3,062 industry professionals, 11
percent were women. Some 62 percent of respondents said they
believed the number of women working in the industry had
increased in recent years, but 72 percent said it was still male
dominated.
Twenty-three percent said it was doing a very poor or quite
poor job increasing diversity, while 39 percent said it was
doing a quite good or very good job.
Fifty-four percent believed women had equal opportunities
for advancement to management positions, but discrimination and
societal conditioning were seen as being among the main reasons
for under-representation of women in the industry.
The survey was conducted by BP, the world's fourth
largest investor-owned international oil and gas company by
market value, and Rigzone, the online oil and gas data resource.
BP said women represented 32 percent of its hires last year.