(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON, Feb 19 The U.S. oil and gas industry has
lost around 100,000 jobs over the last 16 months, according to
the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (tmsnrt.rs/212GuVD).
Employment losses worldwide are probably at least double
that figure.
And these are only people employed directly by oil and gas
producers, drilling contractors and other oilfield services
firms.
Tens of thousands more jobs have been eliminated throughout
the supply chain.
Job losses range from truckers and sand producers to the
manufacturers of everything from drilling pipes, rigs and
pumping equipment.
Where have all those employees gone, and how quickly will
they come back if and when oil and gas prices rise again?
INDUSTRIAL ECOSYSTEM
Skilled and highly trained professionals are the most
important assets of the oil and industry and parts of the supply
chain.
The availability of an experienced workforce, as well as an
ecosystem of drilling contractors, surveying firms and other
specialist services companies is critical to maintaining and
expanding output.
Lack of skilled personnel after the mass layoffs of the
1990s was one of the main reasons oil companies struggled to
raise their production between 2002 and 2008 even as oil prices
quadrupled.
Now history is threatening to repeat as layoffs threaten the
workforce and ecosystem of companies that will be needed to meet
oil demand towards the end of the decade and into the 2020s.
"Previous cycles have shown that the impact of oil prices is
long lasting, and that the scars from a sustained period of low
prices can't easily be erased," Saudi Arabia's vice petroleum
minister, Prince Abdulazziz bin Salman, warned last year ("Sixth
Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable", Doha, 2015).
"During sharp downturns, the industry tends to lose talent,
technical expertise, financial resilience, and the confidence to
embark on new investments. Unfortunately, none of these adverse
impacts on our industry can be quickly reversed."
Oil and gas companies have tried to protect as much of their
specialist workforce as possible during the current slump to be
ready for an eventual recovery when the cycle turns.
But the lower oil prices fall and the longer they stay
there, the more difficult it becomes to preserve the industry's
specialist workforce and supply chain.
The current slump is starting to dismantle and scatter the
workforce and community of suppliers rebuilt with so much
difficulty and expense over the last decade following the slump
of the 1990s.
The current downturn's impact on the workforce and the
supply chain could prove to be one of its most lasting effects.
The impact on the workforce and supply chain is the most
enduring source of competitive advantage Saudi Arabia can create
from the current price war ("Is Saudi Arabia winning the war
against shale?" Reuters, Feb. 17).
The techniques at the heart of the shale revolution as well
as offshore megaprojects cannot be unlearned, but the workforce
in which they are embodied can be harmed by attrition.
If the oil market rebalances over the next 12-24 months, as
many analysts expect, consumption starts to outstrip production,
and prices rise, how easy will it be for the oil industry to
begin increasing output again?
LOST GENERATION
The prolonged slump of the late 1980s and 1990s hollowed out
an entire generation of jobs within the oil and gas industry (tmsnrt.rs/212GvZz).
By the late 2000s, the workforce consisted of a large number
of ageing professionals nearing the end of their careers,
recruited in the 1970s and early 1980s.
There were also a large number of young and relatively
inexperienced professionals recruited in the 2000s with less
than 10 years' experience.
But there was a severe shortage of mid-career professionals
with 10-20 years experience, the missing generation that would
otherwise have been recruited in the 1990s ("The Great Crew
Change", Schlumberger, 2013).
The "talent gap" on the workforce side was matched by a
similar "supplier gap" as the industry struggled to replace the
pipe makers, drilling manufacturers and specialist steel
producers downsized in the 1990s.
The acute shortage of specialist labour and supply firms
contributed to the enormous wage and cost inflation in the
industry between 2004 and 2014 as it struggled to increase
output in response to soaring prices.
The problem of maintaining a specialist labour pool and
supply chain in the face of deep and long activity cycles is
both a consequence and contributor to instability in the
industry.
The current slump is already creating the conditions that
will lead to the next boom at some point within the next 5-15
years.
The length of the slump matters more than its depth.
Recently laid off workers can be hired back more easily than
those who have joined other industries or retired. The industry
bounced back quickly from a very deep but short downturn in
2008/2009 linked to the global financial crisis.
The slump in the late 1980s and 1990s lasted for more than a
decade. By contrast, the current slump is only a little over a
year old so most of the damage done to the workforce and the
supply chain remains easily reversible.
But the longer the slump persists, the deeper the damage and
the more difficult it will be to return the industry to growth
in future.
OIL AND GAS DIASPORA
Oil and gas producers, as well as big services companies
such as Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes, are acutely
aware of the need to maintain capacity and skills through the
cycle.
The industry puts an enormous amount of effort into
workforce planning.
But there is tension between the need to maintain optimal
capacity over the whole cycle and the need to meet investors'
demands to maximise profits at each point in the cycle.
Senior managers must balance the need to maintain capacity
and capabilities for the future against the need to right-size
the business for current conditions.
At some point, the industry goes into lock-down, and the
need to protect current cash flow and profitability overwhelms
the need to protect future capabilities.
Abdulazziz, the Saudi minister, estimated the downturn had
already resulted in the cancellation or postponement of projects
equivalent to 5 million barrels per day of future production.
The impact on the workforce and the supply chain is harder
to measure but probably even more important in terms of future
production, costs and oil prices.
How much damage the current downturn has already done to the
future production capacity of the oil and gas industry remains
an under-researched subject.
We need much more research on how oil and gas workers and
suppliers respond to downturns, now and in the past, where they
go, and how easy it is to bring them back.
