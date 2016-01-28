(Repeats with no change. John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst.
The views expressed are his own
* World trade growth: tmsnrt.rs/1PAMXLD
* U.S. refining margins: tmsnrt.rs/1PAN1Lp
By John Kemp
LONDON, Jan 27 Growth in world trade is slowing
as the slump in commodity prices and a faltering economy in
China combine to restrict shipments of manufactured items and
raw materials around the globe.
World trade volumes rose by just 1.5 percent in the three
months between September and November compared with the same
period a year earlier, according to the Netherlands Bureau of
Economic Policy Analysis.
Volume growth has been much weaker during the current
economic expansion than during previous cycles, but it has
slowed even further since early 2015 ("World Trade Monitor"
January 2016).
Volume growth has fallen from 4.2 percent in the 12 months
ending December 2014/February 2015 to just 1.5 percent in the 12
months ending September 2015/November 2015 (tmsnrt.rs/1PAMXLD).
Volumes are growing at some of the slowest rates reported
since the global financial crisis in 2008/2009 and before that
the U.S. recession in 2000/2001 and the Asian financial crisis
1997/1998.
The slowdown in trade is hitting demand for all forms of
transportation, from container and dry bulk shipping to road,
rail and air freight.
Container and dry bulk shipping industries, which carry the
majority of world trade by volume, have been hit by a
combination of stagnating demand and a surge of large new
vessels.
But the volume of cargo carried by airlines, which accounts
for many higher-value items, was also flat or falling for much
of 2015, according the International Air Transport Association.
Sluggish growth in global trade is in turn hitting the
demand for fuel.
Most freight moves using fuels derived from the middle and
bottom of the distillation column: jet fuel, diesel and heavy
fuel oil.
These freight-related fuels are currently showing the
weakest demand, biggest increase in stocks and weakest prices
around the world.
For example, U.S. stocks of jet fuel, distillate fuel oil
and residual fuel oil are 15 percent, 20 percent and 33 percent
higher than at the same time last year, while gasoline stocks
have risen by less than 2 percent.
Stocks of jet fuel, distillate and residual fuel oil are up
by 5 million, 28 million and 11 million barrels respectively,
while gasoline stocks are just 4 million barrels higher,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The oversupply of medium and heavy fuels, which are also
used for space heating, is being made worse by El Nino, which
has resulted in a much warmer than usual winter across most of
the northern hemisphere.
Oversupply has pushed refining margins for middle
distillates to the lowest since 2010, when the global economy
was just emerging from the aftermath of the financial crisis(tmsnrt.rs/1PAN1Lp).
