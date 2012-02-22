Feb 22 Concho Resources, Whiting
Petroleum Corp and Stone Energy forecast higher
oil and gas production in 2012, but Penn Virginia Corp
expects lower output as it cuts natural gas production.
Output in the U.S. has soared to record levels as the energy
industry has plowed billions of dollars into developing shale
rock fields that were once too difficult and expensive to tap.
Penn Virginia, which said total production will be 3 to 10
percent lower in 2012, expects oil production to grow 56 to 77
percent driven by Eagle Ford shale.
The company expects 2012 production of 40 billion cubic feet
of natural gas equivalent (bcfe) to 43 bcfe.
Denver, Colorado-based Whiting raised its full-year
production forecast to 77,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boe/d) to 81,100 boe/d. It had earlier expected 76,500 boe/d to
80,600 boe/d.
Whiting also raised its first-quarter production forecast to
75,700 boe/d to 79,100 boe/d from 72,500 boe/d to 74,700 boe/d.
Fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $124.5 million, or
$1.05 per share. Analysts on average were expecting 96 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Bigger peer Concho Resources expects 2012 output of 27.5
million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) to 28.5 mmboe. 2011
production was 23.6 mmboe.
The company's fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations
widened to 77 cents a share from 31 cents a share.
Stone Energy expects about 11 percent higher averge daily
production in 2012. It is expected to come in between 40 mmboe
and 47 mmboe. The company expects first quarter average daily
production to be 37 mmboe to 40 mmboe.
Concho Resources shares closed at $116 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange. Penn Virginia shares, which closed at
$5.77, gained 5 percent in extended trade. Whiting Petroleum
shares, which closed at $56.56, rose 2.5 percent after the bell.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Divya Lad in Bangalore;
Editing by Don Sebastian)