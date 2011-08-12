* Matador Resources to raise up to $100 mln

* Mid-Con Energy Partners eyes up to $140 mln

* Rose Rock Midstream intends to raise up to $181.1 mln

* Matador, Rose Rock to list on NYSE under "MTDR", "RRMS"

* Mid-Con Energy to list on Nasdaq as "MCEP" (Follows alerts)

By Aditi Sharma

BANGALORE, Aug 12 Three oil and natural gas companies filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise funds in initial public offerings of their common units in an otherwise disastrous IPO week.

Matador Resources Co filed to raise up to $100 million, Mid-Con Energy Partners up to $140 million and Rose Rock Midstream LP up to $181.1 million.

So far this week, over five companies, including States Bancorp Inc and WageWorks Inc, posponed their IPOs on low investor confidence after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's credit rating and fears of a downturn in the economy resurfaced.

However, oil advanced and U.S. spot natural gas prices bucked the typical weekend trend and rose at every price point on Friday, as lingering heat in the South and nuclear outages combined with follow thorough gains from Thursday's futures to support prices.

Matador Resources, which has more than 340,000 gross acres under lease for exploration and development, focuses on natural gas exploration and production in Texas, northern Louisiana and southeastern New Mexico.

Mid-Con Energy, which was formed just last month, focuses on the mid-continent region of the United States.

The two companies said they will use the proceeds mainly to repay debt.

Rose Rock, which was recently formed by SemGroup Corp to own, operate, develop and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets, said it will use the proceeds to make a cash distribution to SemGroup.

The company has exposure to the Bakken shale in North Dakota and Montana, the Denver-Julesburg Basin and the Niobrara shale in the Rocky Mountain region, and the Granite Wash and the Mississippian oil trend in the mid-continent region.

None of the three companies revealed how many shares they planned to sell or their expected price.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Matador Resources said RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup are its lead underwriters. RBC Capital is also the lead underwriter to Mid-Con Energy Partners, while Barclays Capital is the lead underwriter for Rose Rock's offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)