April 24 North America's shift to oil drilling from natural gas will squeeze profit margins for the oilfield service industry through 2012, Baker Hughes Inc and Weatherford International said Tuesday.

That echoed the sentiment from Halliburton, the market leader in North America, which warned last week that prices for services it provided to oil and gas companies drilling in shale fields were under pressure.

Energy companies have rushed to tap into those fields in recent years, using the hydraulic fracturing technology, or "fracking," to crack open the brittle rock and draw out oil and gas.

But that has helped create a glut of gas that pushed prices for the fuel to their lowest levels in a decade, and prompted a buildup in the equipment used in fracking that has eaten away at profit margins.

"It is clear that the overall market is experiencing pricing pressure that is likely to extend throughout 2012," Martin Craighead, Baker Hughes President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a release.

Baker Hughes, which had said last month that its North American margins were suffering from the shift from gas to liquids basins, posted a slight dip in profits to $379 million, or 86 cents per share, from the year-ago level.

The figures topped analysts forecasts for profit of 80 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Baker, the third largest oil field services company behind Halliburton and global leader Schlumberger Ltd, also benefited from growing activity outside North America as high oil prices triggered new demand from oil companies.

"While in North America margins were in the range provided, our international margins were modestly higher due to stronger-than-expected activity in Europe, Africa, Russia and the Caspian region," Chief Financial Officer Peter Ragauss told a conference call.

Weatherford International quarterly profit more than tripled to $123 million, or 16 cents per share, helped by higher revenue at its North American segment.

The No. 4 oilfield services company said it expects diluted earnings between 24 and 26 cents per share before excluded items for the second quarter, just shy of the 27 cents analysts had forecast.

Excluding an after-tax loss, profit was 25 cents a share.

Shares in Baker Hughes jumped 3.8 percent in premarket trading to $42.65. Weatherford shares on the Switzerland exchange fell 2.8 percent to 12.25 Swiss francs. (Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore)