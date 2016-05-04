May 4 U.S. shale producers are returning to
unfinished business - completing previously drilled wells -
offering a ray of hope for oilfield service providers battered
by the oil slump.
Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc, the
world's second and third-largest oilfield services companies,
indicated on Tuesday that they expected a drop in the large
number of drilled-but-uncompleted wells (DUCs) as crude oil
prices steady.
Oil is hovering above the $40/barrel mark after having
rallied 20 percent in the past month.
This has been enough for several producers to return to the
thousands of unfinished wells that dot shale fields across the
United States - essentially to ready them for production.
Devon Energy Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc
and SM Energy Co all said on post-earnings calls on
Wednesday that they were completing more wells.
There were 1,732 "abnormal" DUC wells in March - those that
hadn't been completed within three months of drilling - in the
top five U.S. shale fields, including Eagle Ford in Texas and
Bakken in North Dakota, according to Alex Beeker, an analyst at
energy consultant Wood Mackenzie.
That number is expected to consistently fall through the
year.
Next month, for example, Beeker expects the number of such
wells to drop by about 400.
"We don't see that volume (of DUCs) continuing to build; and
in fact, it's being worked off in the stream of work that's out
there today," Halliburton President Jeff Miller said on Tuesday.
Baker Hughes said it expected oil producers to complete
several hundred wells every month as oil prices climb back into
the mid-$50s.
Halliburton and Baker Hughes called off their merger on
Sunday, after struggling to win regulatory approvals.
A WELCOME BREATHER
"Service companies will benefit, I think, in the second half
of the year ... both on the pricing front and from increased
activity," Topeka Capital Markets analyst Gabriele Sorbara told
Reuters.
Toplines and profits at oilfield services companies have
taken a big hit over the past year as oil slumped 35 percent. An
increase in well completions will come as a breather.
"For Baker Hughes, this represents a significant near-term
opportunity for both our artificial lift and chemicals product
lines," Chief Executive Martin Craighead said on the company's
first conference call in more than a year on Tuesday.
The company's artificial lift and production chemicals
businesses help producers pump out more oil from existing wells.
Halliburton - which has a strong presence in fracturing and
cementing service lines - and Baker Hughes fight for dollars
spent on oilfield jobs with market leader Schlumberger Ltd
.
To be sure, the fledgling recovery in spending won't mean
the end of troubles for these companies.
"Even if DUCs come online, U.S. production will continue to
fall, and until output stops declining, it's going to be a
challenging market for oilfield service companies," said Rob
Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC.
"The number of new wells drilled in the United States has
halved from 40,000, and the addition of a thousand or two
thousand wells will not do much to arrest steep declines in
shale production."
