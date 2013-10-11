Oct 11 New data on U.S. onshore oil and gas
wells on Friday underlined a trend in which oilfield services
companies that perform a variety of work at drilling sites are
able to secure more business despite no growth in the bellwether
rig count.
Baker Hughes Inc, publisher of one closely watched
tally of active rigs, started producing a U.S. well count index
in July in response to the greater efficiency with which rigs
were working.
The third-quarter numbers, out on Friday, show that 9,175
wells were drilled on land around the United States, up from
9,011 in the second quarter, even though the average rig count
was unchanged at 1,709 rigs.
"Well count data supports our belief that rising rig
efficiency will fuel oil service growth that exceeds changes in
the rig count," said Sterne Agee analyst Stephen Gengaro, noting
that the average wells drilled per rig grew by 6 percent over
the past year.
Gengaro, who believed the trend played into the hands of
diversified industry leaders such as Halliburton Co and
Schlumberger Ltd, highlighted the efficiency
improvements in two of the hottest oil basins in the country:
the West Texas-centered Permian, and North Dakota's Williston.
In the third quarter compared with the second, the Permian
well count increased by 3 percent even though the rig count fell
1 percent, while the Williston well count jumped 8 percent
despite a 2 percent drop in the rig tally, Baker Hughes found.
Rig efficiency will be a hot subject when Schlumberger
reports third-quarter results next Friday along with Baker
Hughes, while Halliburton will report on the Monday after that.
As for drilling rig contractors, they could benefit if they
have invested in newer rigs capable of drilling multiple wells
from one site. Nabors Industries Ltd, owner of the
world's largest onshore rig fleet, has said about a quarter of
its 472 rigs fall into that category.
Shares of Nabors are up 19 percent so far in 2013, though
that compares unfavorably with 32 percent for rival Helmerich &
Payne, which has an even newer fleet of rigs deployed.
Analysts at Cowen & Co say companies focused on hydraulic
fracturing will face even more pricing pressure because more
efficient drillers will have even less need for their equipment
- a market already over-supplied after an aggressive industry
build-out in 2011 and 2012.
This week, Cowen cut its rating on C&J Energy Services Inc
to "market perform" from "outperform" and predicted no
improvement in fracking pricing through the end of 2014.
"We believe consensus is more optimistic, expecting pricing
in the frack market to materialize sometime in 2014, and for
some 75-100 drilling rigs to be added in 2014," Cowen said.
As a result, the analysts said their earnings estimates for
the fracking companies they follow, which also include Basic
Energy Services Inc and RPC Inc, were between 5
percent and 10 percent below the Wall Street consensus.