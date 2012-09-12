Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Oil India Ltd has set aside 70 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) for overseas acquisition of energy assets in the current fiscal year that ends in March, the state-run explorer's Chairman S.K. Srivastava said on Wednesday.
The company is in "advanced stages" of finalising an acquisition, its head of finance T.K. Ananth Kumar said, but declined to give details. Oil India is eyeing both conventional and non-conventional assets for acquisition, he said. ($1 = 55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.