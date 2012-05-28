Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW DELHI May 28 Oil India is looking to buy a stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s Mississippi Lime Formation in Oklahoma, the Indian state-run explorer's finance chief said on Monday.
A source told Reuters in April that Oil India was interested in buying a stake in the asset. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.