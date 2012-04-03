* Oil India team to visit United States soon- source
* May partner other Indian cos to buy stake-source
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, April 3 Indian oil and gas producer
Oil India Ltd is looking at buying a stake in
Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s Mississippi Lime formation in
Oklahoma, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
"Oil India is examining this and will shortly send a team to
the U.S.," the source said, adding it is too early to comment on
the size of the stake that Oil India could buy.
Oil India wants to invest between $1 billion and $1.2
billion for acquiring overseas oil and gas producing assets, its
finance director said in October.
Chesapeake last month said it expects to strike a joint
venture in this quarter for its unconventional liquid-rich
Mississippi Lime play covering 2 million acres.
The source said Oil India may partner other state-run firms
like Oil and Natural Gas Corp in buying a stake in the
Mississippi Lime play.
Oil India and Chesapeake could not be reached for comment.
Oil India, whose assets in India's northeast account for its
entire crude oil production and the bulk of gas production, has
been aggressively scouting for overseas assets in discovered and
producing areas. The U.S. No. 2 gas producer needs money to
close a funding gap.
The government allowed state-run Oil India to go global in
December 2005 and since then it has acquired stakes in assets in
countries including Venezuela, Libya, Gabon, Iran, Egypt, Yemen,
Nigeria and Sudan.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, imports about
80 percent of its crude needs. It is scouting for oil and gas
assets abroad to meet rising local demand and to feed its
expanding refining capacity.
In the United States, Indian gas utility GAIL India
has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in one of Carrizo
Oil & Gas Inc's shale gas assets while
top private firm Reliance Industries has sealed three
shale gas joint ventures.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)