NEW DELHI Oct 19 State-run explorer Oil India is considering buying a stake in the Gabon assets of French oil producer Maurel et Prom , a company source said on Wednesday.

Oil India may be joined by state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp for the stake acquisition, the source, who declined to be named, told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Oil India's finance director T. K. Ananth Kumar had said the company has an appetite to invest between $1 billion and $1.2 billion for acquiring overseas oil and gas producing assets.

India is the world's fourth-largest oil importer, importing about 80 percent of its crude needs. It is scouting for oil and gas assets abroad to meet demand in an economy growing around 8.5 percent, and to feed its expanding refining capacity. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)