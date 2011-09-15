MUMBAI, Sept 15 State-run explorer Oil India is looking to acquire oil blocks and to forge partnerships in Africa, Australia and Latin America, its chairman said on Thursday.

"We are looking for both oil blocks or partnerships for overseas," N.M. Borah told reporters.

"We are looking at Africa, Australia, Latin America. We have done detailed due diligence in some cases but there are still many more stages to follow," he said, declining to give specific details. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)