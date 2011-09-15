UPDATE 2-Australian heatwave causes firms to power down, Sydney braces for blackouts
* Heatwave forecast to last days (Adds graphics, state energy minister comment, recasts throughout)
MUMBAI, Sept 15 State-run explorer Oil India is looking to acquire oil blocks and to forge partnerships in Africa, Australia and Latin America, its chairman said on Thursday.
"We are looking for both oil blocks or partnerships for overseas," N.M. Borah told reporters.
"We are looking at Africa, Australia, Latin America. We have done detailed due diligence in some cases but there are still many more stages to follow," he said, declining to give specific details. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Heatwave forecast to last days (Adds graphics, state energy minister comment, recasts throughout)
LONDON, Feb 10 The chief executive of Just Eat , the online food delivery company, is to quit due to "urgent family matters", prompting the chairman to step into his role on a temporary basis, it said on Friday.
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016