GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip off 1-1/2-yr high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
NEW DELHI, March 19 State-run Oil India aims to produce 3.95 million tonnes of crude oil in 2012/13, a senior company official said on Monday.
B.N. Talukdar, director of exploration, also said the company would produce around 3.9 million tonnes in the current financial year that ends on March 31, compared with a target of 3.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
BEIJING, Feb 24 China's coal imports from North Korea eased last month after new U.N. Security Council sanctions curbing the isolated country's sales of the fuel abroad came into effect, as Russia, Mongolia, Australia and Indonesia raised shipments, data showed on Friday.
By Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) output likely declined in January, a second straight monthly drop in the world's top producer of the widely used commodity, a Reuters survey showed. CPO production in the Southeast Asian nation likely slipped to 2.95 million tonnes in January from 3.22 million tonnes in December, according to the median estimate in a survey of three industry associations and a state palm research firm. Exports of I