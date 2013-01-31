MUMBAI Jan 31 The base price for state-run Oil
India Ltd's share sale, to take place on Friday, has
been set at a 5.6 percent discount to its share price, the
company said, in a deal that will raise about $575 million.
The Indian government will sell a 10 percent stake in Oil
India through the auction, as part of its drive to raise 300
billion rupees ($5.6 billion) by selling shares in some state
enterprises in the 2012/13 fiscal year to March.
The floor price for the Oil India auction will be 510 rupees
a share, as compared to its Thursday closing price of 540
rupees. At the floor price, the government could raise about
$575 million through the stake sale.
