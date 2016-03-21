(Updates) March 21 Major U.S. oil and gas producers are slashing their capital expenditure targets for the second year in a row to shore up their finances and better cope with $40-per-barrel oil prices. Despite the recent rebound from 12-year lows of under $30 a barrel, crude oil prices remain about two-thirds below their 2014 highs, forcing oil producers to pull back investments in new wells and projects. The top 29 U.S. oil companies by output have trimmed their 2016 budgets by a combined $53 billion, or 38 percent, according to a Reuters analysis. Devon Energy Corp slashed its 2016 capital spending by about $4 billion, or 75 percent, the biggest cut among global independents, while Chesapeake Energy Corp axed it by about $2 billion, or 57 percent, the biggest among U.S. shale-focused companies. Below is a list of their spending plans: Company RIC 2016 midpoint 2015 capex 2015-2016 2015-2016 2014-2015 (bln) (bln) pct $ change pct change change OIL MAJORS Exxon Mobil Corp $23.20 $31.10 -25% -$7.90 -19% Chevron Corp $26.60 $34 -22% -$7.40 -16% GLOBAL INDEPENDENTS Devon Energy Corp $1.31 $5.30 -75% -$3.99 -24% ConocoPhillips $6.40 $10.10 -37% -$3.70 -41% Anadarko Petroleum Corp $2.70 $5.90 -54% -$3.20 -36% Apache Corp $1.60 $4.70 -66% -$3.10 -66% Occidental Petroleum Corp $3 $5.80 -48% -$2.80 -33% EOG Resources Inc $2.50 $4.80 -48% -$2.30 -40% Hess Corp $2.40 $4.00 -40% -$1.60 -24% Marathon Oil Corp $1.40 $2.90 -52% -$1.50 -50% Noble Energy Inc $1.50 $2.90 -48% -$1.40 -40% Murphy Oil Corp $0.83 $2.19 -62% -$1.37 -39% Encana Corp $0.95 $2.20 -57% -$1.25 -11% U.S. SHALE Chesapeake Energy Corp $1.55 $3.60 -57% -$2.05 -46% Whiting Petroleum Corp $0.50 $2.30 -78% -$1.80 -43% Continental Resources Inc $0.92 $2.50 -63% -$1.58 -48% Newfield Exploration Co $0.65 $1.40 -54% -$0.75 -30% Energen Corp $0.30 $1.00 -70% -$0.70 -24% Concho Resources Inc $1.20 $1.80 -33% -$0.60 -31% SM Energy Co $0.70 $1.30 -46% -$0.60 -43% Energy XXI Ltd $0.14 $0.72 -81% -$0.58 -8% QEP Resources Inc $0.48 $1.01 -53% -$0.54 -42% EP Energy Corp $0.70 $1.20 -42% -$0.50 -45% WPX Energy Inc $0.40 $0.87 -54% -$0.47 -38% Cimarex Energy Co $0.63 $0.88 -29% -$0.25 -54% Denbury Resources Inc $0.20 $0.41 -51% -$0.21 -61% Oasis Petroleum Inc $0.40 $0.61 -34% -$0.21 -61% Pioneer Natural Resources Co $2.00 $2.20 -9% -$0.20 -35% Breitburn Energy Partners LP $0.08 $0.27 -70% -$0.19 -36% TOTAL $85.23 $137.96 -$52.73 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)