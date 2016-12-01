Dec 1 Major U.S. oil and gas producers made steeper cuts to their annual capital expenditure targets in 2016, their second straight year of reduced spending, as they attempt to cope with a slump in oil prices that began in mid-2014. Up to Wednesday's close, U.S. crude prices had fallen more than 52 percent since June 2014, after factoring in a 9 percent rise on Wednesday on news of an OPEC deal to cut output for the first time since 2008. Global exploration and production spending is expected to fall by 26 percent in 2016 to below $400 billion for the first time since 2009, with the most severe cuts being made by North American producers, according to Evercore ISI data. The top 25 U.S. oil companies by output have reduced their 2016 budgets by a combined $54 billion, or 40 percent, according to a Reuters analysis, much steeper than a 29 percent cut last year. Devon Energy Corp has slashed its 2016 capital budget by about $4 billion, or 72 percent, the biggest cut among global independents, while Whiting Petroleum Corp axed its budget by $1.93 billion, or 78 percent, the biggest among U.S. shale-focused companies. Below is a list of their spending plans: Company RIC 2016 2015 2015-2016 pct 2015-2016 2014-2015 pct midpoint capex change $ change change (bln) (bln) (bln) OIL MAJORS Exxon Mobil Corp $20.50 $31.10 down 34 pct -10.60 down 19 pct Chevron Corp $26.60 $34.00 down 22 pct -7.40 down 16 pct GLOBAL INDEPENDENTS Devon Energy Corp $1.51 $5.30 down 72 pct -3.79 down 24 pct ConocoPhillips $5.20 $10.10 down 49 pct -4.90 down 41 pct Anadarko Petroleum Corp * $3.40 $5.90 down 42 pct -2.50 down 36 pct Apache Corp ^ $2.00 $4.60 down 57 pct -2.60 down 49 pct Occidental Petroleum Corp $3.00 $5.27 down 43 pct -2.27 down 41 pct EOG Resources Inc ^ $2.70 $4.93 down 45 pct -2.23 down 38 pct Hess Corp ^ $2.00 $4.04 down 51 pct -2.04 down 24 pct Marathon Oil Corp $1.30 $2.94 down 56 pct -1.64 down 47 pct Noble Energy Inc ** $1.50 $3.00 down 50 pct -1.50 down 39 pct Murphy Oil Corp $0.62 $2.19 down 72 pct -1.57 down 42 pct Encana Corp $1.15 $2.23 down 48 pct -1.08 down 11 pct U.S. SHALE Chesapeake Energy Corp $1.70 $3.60 down 53 pct -1.90 down 46 pct Whiting Petroleum Corp ^ $0.55 $2.48 down 78 pct -1.93 down 14 pct Continental Resources Inc ^^ $1.10 $2.56 down 57 pct -1.46 down 49 pct Newfield Exploration Co $0.75 $1.11 down 32 pct -0.36 down 37 pct Energen Corp $0.46 $1.11 down 59 pct -0.65 down 23 pct Concho Resources Inc ^^ $1.30 $2.44 down 47 pct -1.14 down 4 pct SM Energy Co $0.70 $1.49 down 53 pct -0.79 down 24 pct EP Energy Corp $0.50 $1.32 down 63 pct -0.83 down 40 pct WPX Energy Inc $0.43 $1.12 down 62 pct -0.70 down 38 pct Denbury Resources Inc ^^^ $0.20 $0.41 down 51 pct -0.21 down 61 pct Oasis Petroleum Inc ^^ $0.40 $0.61 down 34 pct -0.21 down 61 pct Pioneer Natural Resources Co $2.10 $2.20 down 5 pct -0.10 down 32 pct TOTAL $81.67 $136.05 down 40 pct -$54.38 down 29 pct * Including budget for Western Gas Partners LP ** Company said it expects investment level of less than $1.5 billion, or about 50 pct lower than 2015 program ^ Exploration and development budget ^^ Excluding acquisitions ^^^ Excluding capitalized interest and acquisitions (Compiled by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)